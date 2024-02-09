The United States Supreme Court faces a monumental decision. Should Donald Trump be disqualified from running again?





America's highest court is considering the most important election case in decades: Can Donald Trump be disqualified from running for the White House?

The unprecedented case against the former president, and current Republican frontrunner, hinges on the argument that he cannot return to office because he engaged in insurrection during the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

So far, the Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of that argument, using a public hearing in Washington to raise concerns about potential ripple effects.

But while the nation awaits his decision, Mr. Trump's fate hangs in the balance.

What is this case about and what is the 14th Amendment?

The former president told his supporters to “fight like hell” before the US Capitol was stormed. (AP: John Minchillo)

The case focuses on a portion of the Civil War-era U.S. Constitution originally intended to prevent former officials of the Confederacy (southern states that lost the war) from returning to positions of power.

Section three of the 14th Amendment, which had long been ignored, prohibits someone from holding public office if they have already sworn an oath to support the Constitution but then “engaged in insurrection.”

A group of Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado argued that Donald Trump did just that on January 6, 2021, when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” shortly before they took office. stormed the Capitol building.

Voters argued that he should therefore be disqualified from running in the state's Republican primary, which helps decide who will represent the party in the presidential election.

The Colorado Supreme Court agreed, finding that Mr. Trump had engaged in an insurrection and was ineligible to contest the primary.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the justices wrote in the 4-3 majority.

“We are aware of the scale and weight of the questions currently facing us.”

A divided America holds its breath as it awaits the decision. (Reuters: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Mr. Trump vowed to appeal both the Colorado decision and a decision by Maine's top election official shortly after he was also disqualified from running in that state.

“On the other hand, some courts in Minnesota and Michigan have reached the opposite conclusion about how the 14th Amendment applies,” said Nancy Marcus, an associate professor at the California Western School of Law.

“So what happens when there is this kind of tension and conflict between court decisions interpreting the Constitution is the Supreme Court intervenes.”

What did Trump's lawyers say?

Mr. Trump's lawyers have largely focused on the contention that the section of the Constitution in question does not apply to the president of the United States.

The text states that no person may “hold any civil or military office” who has previously taken an oath “as an officer of the United States” to support the Constitution, but then engaged in insurrection.

Mr. Trump's team says the text does not apply to him because it does not specifically mention the role of president, and the position is not technically that of an “officer.”

His lawyer also told the court that Congress would have to pass a law to implement Article Three before it could be used.

Trump's lawyers argued that the events of January 6 did not constitute an insurrection. (Reuters: Leah Millis)

And he denied that January 6 was an insurrection, calling it a “riot.”

“For there to be an insurrection, there must be an organized and concerted effort to overthrow the government of the United States through violence,” Mr. Trump's lawyer, Jonathan Mitchell, said.

“The events were shameful, criminal, violent, all of those things, but could not be characterized as an insurrection in the sense that that term is used in section three.”

The attorney representing Colorado voters, Jason Murray, rejected that argument, calling Jan. 6 a “violent assault” incited by the then-president to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

But the Supreme Court's nine justices spent little time in the roughly two-hour hearing on whether an insurrection took place, focusing instead on more technical aspects of the case.

Has the court indicated how it will rule?

The United States Supreme Court has come under scrutiny for its political bias. (Reuters: Andrew Chung)

The hearing was known as oral arguments. Questions the justices ask attorneys on both sides can provide insight into the direction they might take.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, with three of the justices appointed by Mr. Trump.

But all of the lines of inquiry suggest that there is fairly broad skepticism about the Colorado court's decision.

“I think the question you have to ask is why a single state should decide who is president of the United States,” liberal Justice Elena Kagan told Mr. Murray.

“In other words, this question of whether a former president is disqualified for insurrection…it seems terribly national to me.”

Four of the nine justices of the United States Supreme Court, including three appointed by Trump. (AP: Leah Millis)

Chief Justice John Roberts suggested that if Colorado's ruling were upheld, other states would follow with their own disqualification cases.

“I would expect a good number of states to say whoever the Democratic candidate is, you're off the ballot and others, for the Republican candidate, you're off the ballot,” he said. declared.

“It will depend on a handful of states that decide the presidential election.

“That’s a pretty daunting consequence.”

The Supreme Court has not been asked to rule on such a consequential presidential election case since it ruled against a recount in 2000, handing victory to George W. Bush.

Professor Marcus said Mr Trump's campaign was not the only issue in 2024.

“Another implication of this case, a very serious one, is the reputation of the Supreme Court itself,” she said.

“Polls show that the public is more distrustful than ever of the Supreme Court, putting it at risk of being seen as a politically biased institution.”

When will the court make its decision?

The Supreme Court follows a similar schedule each year and its opinions are generally issued in late June.

But this matter takes on an added sense of urgency, since Colorado's primary is scheduled to take place on March 5.

“I hope the judges will look at the facts with an open mind,” said Jena Griswold, Colorado’s top elections official.

“And make an important decision for the United States to protect our democracy from the danger of another Trump candidacy and presidency.”

The Republican presidential front-runner spoke to a group of reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate after the hearing. (AP: Rebecca Blackwelli)

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Mr Trump called the hearing a “beautiful thing to watch”, adding that his lawyer's arguments were “very strong”.

“Can you take the person who's leading everywhere and say, 'Hey, we're not going to let you run?'” he said.

“You know, I think it's quite difficult to do, but I'll defer to the Supreme Court.”

The court could soon be asked to rule on another of Mr Trump's legal cases, after the former president said he would appeal a ruling that he was not immune from being criminally prosecuted for attempting to overturn the 2020 elections.

It could be another momentous decision in what has already become an election year like no other.

