Pakistan in turmoil as Imran Khan leads elections despite being in jail





David Cameron, the foreign secretary, said there were serious concerns about the fairness of the election.

We regret that not all parties were formally allowed to take part in the elections and that legal procedures were used to prevent some political leaders from taking part and to prevent the use of recognizable party symbols, Lord Cameron said , adding that Britain also noted the restrictions imposed on the internet. access on election day.

The United States has called for an investigation into allegations of election fraud.

We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included unwarranted restrictions on the freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly, said Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesperson.

We condemn electoral violence…and are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process. Allegations of interference or fraud must be fully investigated.

A day after polls closed, candidates loyal to Mr. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had won about 70 of the more than 200 seats in the 266-member National Assembly. Mr Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had won around 60 and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) around 50.

The support for Mr Khan came despite a long crackdown on his party that had forced candidates to run as independents. Its employees have complained of arrest and harassment and the party leadership is either in prison or unable to campaign openly.

Yet observers say the military, which fell out with Mr Khan while he was prime minister, has struggled to suppress his vote.

Even if the PTI is unable to form a government, the elections show there are limits to political engineering, said Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan, a polling group.

This shows that the army doesn't always get what it wants – that's the positive side, he told AFP.

Results

The first incomplete results after the polls closed on Thursday evening suggested strong support from the PTI. Results slowed overnight, leading to accusations that the counting process was being slowed so the results could be manipulated.

PTI's Raoof Hasan claimed that results in as many as 50 constituencies were changed after his party's strong showing became evident.

He said authorities supporting Mr Sharif had underestimated public support for Mr Khan.

He said: They misread it over and over again.

They misinterpreted Khan's determination, his resilience and his determination. Now they have misinterpreted Khan's popularity.

They were constantly saying that people weren't going out. But they were waiting for the day when they could go out and vote and they did and it was a big surprise to them.

Coalition

He said the PTI would not enter into coalition talks, even if it meant Mr Sharif taking power. There will also be no calls for street protests, he added, but the party's candidates will take their seats in the National Assembly and challenge the election results in court.

The surprisingly close result and a new era of coalition government are expected to spark further horse-trading and unrest in a country paralyzed by political intrigue for two years.

Mr Khan was once a favorite of the military but was ousted as prime minister in 2022 after a clash with generals over the appointment of the country's intelligence chief.

Since then, he has faced a series of criminal cases that he says are politically motivated and has been sentenced to several prison terms.

However, his insistence that he was deposed as part of a foreign-backed plot to stand up to America has given him political martyr status and enormous popular support.

Political unrest has left the country poorly positioned to undertake the reforms needed to address a severe economic crisis and high inflation.

Farzana Shaikh, of the London think tank Chatham House, said Mr Khan's popularity was probably partly due to a protest against the PML-N's economic mismanagement, but added: I am still deeply, deeply concerned of what this will mean for Pakistan next, because there is absolutely no end in sight for the instability.

