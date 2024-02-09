How the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Trump case could affect Colorado





The lead plaintiff in a case seeking to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in the state of Colorado expressed hope that the U.S. Supreme Court would rule on her side. So does Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

But that outcome seemed less likely after more than two hours of oral arguments and skeptical questions before the High Court on Thursday. The justices clearly did not dwell on whether the former president engaged in insurrection during the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Instead, they focused their attention on whether specific language in the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause applied to Trump — and largely questioned whether states like Colorado had the power to l apply during federal elections.

Personally, I don't agree with the court if it pursues this reasoning, Griswold, a Democrat, said on a press call, about the possibility that the court could strip some states of their power electoral. It is within the jurisdiction of the states under the Constitution to regulate elections, including how we handle disqualifications.

The impact of the impending decision on Colorado remains unclear. The justices face no deadline, although most observers believe a decision will be issued relatively quickly, perhaps within a few days. As of now, ballots for the March 5 Republican presidential primary in Colorado will include Trump's name when they are mailed next week.

Justices across the ideological spectrum have questioned, to varying degrees, the merits of the Colorado plaintiffs' case, focusing heavily on its potential national impact. The group of Republican and unaffiliated voters in the lawsuit was led by former state Senate Majority Leader Norma Anderson, now 91.

They appear to be balancing states' ability to run their own elections with uniformity across states, said Jessica Smith, a Denver-based attorney at Holland & Hart who has been following the case.

But in this case, she said, most of the nine justices seemed willing to favor federal authority in determining the eligibility of presidential candidates, whatever form that might take.

The argument for excluding Trump from the ballot has found its strongest base in Colorado, in part because of the state's rules that allow voters to challenge candidates' eligibility and its standard practice of preventing disqualified people from appearing on the ballot. The trial was led by the liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold leaves the U.S. Supreme Court on February 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. The court heard oral arguments in a case over whether or not former President Trump can remain on the ballot in Colorado for the 2024 presidential election. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson/Getty Images)

Last fall, after a multi-day hearing with testimony and evidence, Denver District Judge Sarah B. Wallace said in her findings of fact that Trump had indeed engaged in an insurrection, but she did not. was not disqualified from the ballot.

Then the Colorado Supreme Court upheld that finding in December — while ruling 4-3 that Trump was barred from the ballot under the 14th Amendment. The majority, however, suspended its decision pending a review by the Federal Court.

Anderson, in a statement distributed after Thursday's arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court, said: “Donald Trump's actions on January 6 are in direct opposition to (the country's) sacred ideals and today we We stand before the Supreme Court to demand justice to ensure that no one, regardless of party or popularity, is above accountability.

Smith noted the case's tight timeline and said the justices may not fully resolve some central questions — such as whether the Jan. 6 riot was indeed an insurrection or whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment requires a sort of congressional action to enforce. .

While she hopes the court will provide answers to all the questions raised in the Trump case, that's no guarantee.

“We could be in a situation where everything continues,” Smith said. “He's eligible to run, he's on all these ballots, but in November there's another trial over whether he's actually barred from holding office.”

Thursday's hearing in Washington, D.C., came a day after the release of a poll sponsored by ProgressNow Colorado, a liberal advocacy group, showing that 61 percent of Coloradans agreed that Trump engaged in an insurrection against the United States. On another issue, 56% approved of the Colorado Supreme Court's decision barring him from the ballot.

The results, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, roughly mirror the state's 2020 election results, in which President Joe Biden won 55% of the vote. The poll was conducted by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic firm whose 2022 Colorado poll was among the most accurate in predicting the state's election results that year.

Griswold, who was prosecuted alongside Trump as the state's top election official, warned Thursday afternoon against drawing conclusions based on the judges' questions during the debates. A frequent critic of Trump, she urged the Supreme Court to bar him from the ballot.

But Dave Williams, chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, praised the judges' aggressive questioning of the plaintiffs' attorney. The party had joined in supporting Trump.

Ultimately, Donald Trump and the Colorado Republican Party (are) in a strong position to win this appeal before the Supreme Court,” he wrote in a text message. “Petitioners faced a highly skeptical court that rightly considered their arguments because it is clear that removing qualified candidates from the ballot would disenfranchise voters and upend our principles of free and fair elections.

