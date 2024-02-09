Chinese citizens flee constraints to find freedom in Thailand

CHIANG MAI, Thailand There are hipsters cramped for life in big cities, technology buddies passionate about tomorrow's Internet, and idealistic parents wary of China's hyper-intensive schools, and then there there are stoners. This backpacker town in the mountains of northern Thailand has become the destination of choice for many Chinese seeking respite from their country's increasingly repressive Communist Party.

Huge billboards advertise international schools and homes in Chinese characters. A Chinese language menu is offered in almost every cafe, restaurant and herb shop in the Old City. There are doctors, delivery drivers and police officers who speak Mandarin. Stalls at night markets accept Chinese digital payment apps.

Indeed, many of these Chinese arrivals are not just passing through. They came to stay.

Back in China, many feel exploited and restricted as if they were cash crops on a large plantation, said Gloria Yafan Niu, a researcher at Chiang Mai University who studies migration and gender and has lived here since 2018 .But here in Chiang Mai, you just do what you are and be a tree, a reed or a flower, and find a balanced life with relatively low cost and high quality.

As freedoms of expression, thought and association have been gradually eroded in China since Xi Jinping took control of the country just over a decade ago, free-thinking Chinese have sought safe havens from intellectual exile. For a time, this place was Dali, the city in southwest China known as California because of its stunning landscapes, booming tech scene, and tradition of relative tolerance.

But these days, even Dali is becoming inhospitable to digital nomads and exhausted city dwellers, their alleged techno-anarchic tendencies drawing scrutiny. This means many people continue further south to Chiang Mai.

Here, they explore new ideas, embrace various countercultures and build communities considered undesirable in China under Xi, a strong leader who asserted the Chinese Communist Party's control over society.

The Chinese Communist Party gives Xi an endless rule to exercise his power

When I turned on the TV, opened newspapers or scrolled through social media in China, all I heard was one person talking, said Pu Jianchuan, a 50-year-old stock broker and investor in China. bitcoins, referring to Xi. It was scary.

Xi was closing the door to the world, said Pu, who moved here early last year and now lives in a villa on the outskirts of Chiang Mai. He highlighted the strict zero-covid lockdown in Shanghai and the draconian crackdown on tech giants, tutoring and cryptocurrency.

Thailand's warm climate, laid-back charm and relaxed visa regime have long attracted Chinese tourists. But starting in 2022, as China's lockdown measures extend into a third year, the tropical country has taken on a new appeal for those wanting to escape a difficult situation at home.

That year, 110,000 Chinese nationals applied for long-term Thai visas, twice as many as the previous year, according to a report. analysis data on Thai immigration.

This situation has been further accentuated since Thailand granted visa-free entry to Chinese citizens in September.

Some belong to the wealthy elite who have decided to move away from China's coronavirus restrictions. But many are young, middle class and educated. There are digital nomads, artists and chefs who came on a whim and with little means.

They give all kinds of reasons for deciding to move, but there is usually a surge of concern about the situation in their home country, combined with the lure of a free, easy and relatively cheap life. Many don't know when or if they will leave.

On the last evening of 2023, an alley just outside the old town of Chiang Mais, with its red brick walls and moat, was filled with young Chinese people singing and dancing in the new year.

A Chinese DJ played techno for a crowd while sipping craft beers made in China. The smell of cannabis hung in the air as technicians from Shanghai and Shenzhen attempted to dance on TikTok.

The New Year's party was thrown to mark the end of Wamotopia, a part-tech conference, part-carnival event that, like many in attendance, had moved from Dali to Chiang Mai. More than 500 engineers, entrepreneurs and designers; blockchain developers, digital marketers and spiritual gurus for two weeks of intense Chinese discussions and carefree partying.

They came to hang out, of course, but also for the panels on how to imagine and then create a better future, which the tech-dominated crowd often decided was best achieved using decentralized technology new generation.

Wamotopia is not political, said Lin, an organizer in his 20s who spoke on the condition that only his last name be used to avoid retaliation from Chinese authorities. We are not opposing anyone.

Xi Jinping's crackdown on everything is reshaping Chinese society

But the stifling political environment in China was an underlying element of the discussions, during which Xi and his policies were rarely out of mind. An invitation-only session was billed as group therapy for people traumatized by China's lockdowns and the persecution of protesters.

Lin, joking about the challenge of bringing together a decentralized group without a leader, appropriated a quote from Xi. I am willing to put aside my own well-being for the sake of my people, he said with a smirk.

Events like Wamotopia and the recent opening of a Chinese-language bookstore suggest that this migration is not an ephemeral phenomenon but that it could continue.

The bookstore is ambiguously called Nowhere in English and Feidi, or enclave, in Chinese, was founded by Zhang Jieping, a Chinese journalist known for her role in creating media outlets for independent Chinese writing, such as the online magazine Initium.

The store is meant to be an inclusive space that can hold a wide variety of books and political views so there is something for everyone, Zhang said. It quickly became a great place to engage in in-depth intellectual discussions and connect with locals or the broader Chinese-speaking community.

Although Wamotopia attendees like Pu praised the event as a great way to meet other Chinese in Chiang Mai, the community's growing visibility comes with risks.

The Chinese state watches

Even 1,000 miles from the Chinese border, unidentified Chinese speakers showed up and took photos or questioned participants, stoking fears that the events were being monitored.

The attention from Chinese authorities is particularly concerning for those who have chosen Thailand simply to try a way of life different from the Communist Party-sanctioned mainstream, rather than out of any notion of political dissent.

In China, because politics is basically excluded from public life, people focus on: how can I define myself and what kind of life do I want to live? said Niu, a researcher at Chiang Mai University.

Niu moved here in 2018 for doctoral studies and stayed so she could send her daughter Cynthia, now 7, to an international school and keep her away from China's intense education system.

After the pandemic, more families came seeking a better quality of life and affordable international education, Niu said.

Find out what brought protesters to a breaking point with China's zero covid policy

Many were also wary of China's school system, which says children thrive on harsh pruning and intense competition. What if my child was grass and not a tree? she asked.

Some have slightly less idealistic motivations. A design student in his 20s came to study in Thailand after being kicked out of a Chinese university for smoking weed. (China has some of the strictest drug laws in the world, including potential death sentences for traffickers.)

Marijuana is legal in Thailand, which means he can now get as high as he wants. I don't have to worry that people will deprive me of this joy, said Guagua, who spoke on the condition that his nickname be used to avoid attention from Chinese authorities.

Others came because they did not otherwise fit in at home.

In 2019, Eddy Lee left Hong Kong, where Beijing is increasingly assertive in all aspects of life as mass protests engulf the territory. The violent clashes and constant tear gas gave her what she calls a selfish urge to flee to a peaceful place.

The 38-year-old chef opened a restaurant here selling traditional Cantonese dumplings and other dim sum. Chiang Mai is certainly a good place to enjoy one's later years, she said, emphasizing how Thailand is much more tolerant of members of the gay community like her and her partner.

Some see the influx as a mixed blessing, fearing that Beijing will use its influence to establish a stronger presence in Thailand. But Lee believes the Chiang Mai community will survive greater scrutiny and any decisions by the Chinese government.

We will still find ways to live, she said.