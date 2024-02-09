What do we know about the defense agreement between Somalia and Turkey?





Quote images, Anadolu Legend, The two defense ministers of Somalia and Turkey 7 hours ago The defense ministers of Turkey and Somalia signed a defense and economic cooperation agreement on Thursday, as it was said, “to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and stability in the region.” Yasar Guler, the Turkish Defense Minister, and his Somali counterpart, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, signed the agreement between the two countries during a ceremony in the Turkish capital, Ankara. According to the Anadolu news agency, the two sides held meetings between their representatives. Somalia is an important African partner for Turkey. We have had useful discussions with you. Our negotiations, which took place in a warm atmosphere and improved our relations, have once again reiterated to us the importance we attach to the sovereignty and territorial independence of Somalia, Mr. Guler told the outcome of the meeting. He also stressed that the Eagle Army trained as commandos are young people full of patriotism and have become an example for the African continent. Somalia's defense minister told Anadolu news agency that relations between the two countries have strengthened since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Somalia in 2011. Regarding relations between the two ministries, the agreement we signed today covers the fight against terrorism and military economic cooperation. We believe that this agreement will be very beneficial for Somalia, said Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, reported by Anadolu Agency. Nothing is known about the agreement Quote images, Turkish Navy So far, not much is known about the Somalia-Turkey defense agreement, but it is believed to contain a lot of sensitive information. Various sources contacted by the BBC, including the Defense Minister himself, have not received a response from the BBC regarding news of the deal. However, the BBC contacted a military source close to Somalia, on condition of anonymity, who said that at present they did not have the authority to speak officially on this “very sensitive” issue. “, but that it had adopted certain parts of the agreement. Among the provisions of the agreement, according to these sources, “Turkey provides Somalia with heavy weapons, but the type of weapons and their quantity are not yet known.” The same thing was told to the BBC by an unnamed Somali defense ministry official. These sources also told the BBC that there is a parallel plan in which “the Turkish navy would send one or more warships to the Red Sea. But these sources said that the defense minister's delegation “is not busy with this task at the moment and they are interested in military support from Turkey.” Although both issues have not been independently confirmed by the BBC, neither defense deal between the two countries is concluded as tension between Somalia and Ethiopia persists over the agreement signed on January 1 between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which stipulates that Ethiopia should establish a base in the Red Sea, instead of recognizing Somaliland. Furthermore, this agreement comes while military operations are underway in the Red Sea, led by the United States of America, against the Yemeni Houthis, who target ships using the Babul Mandab waterway. Quote images, Garowe online Legend, Turkish military base in Mogadishu What does this agreement mean for Somalia and Turkey? “Turkey has trained many armed forces soldiers for Somalia and has trained thousands of soldiers who have helped Somalia in its operations against Al-Shabaab and in stabilizing security,” said Hassan Haile, commenting on the regional affairs. “On the other hand, Turkey is one of the most proud countries in wanting to make Somalia a strong power in Africa,” Haile said. Turkey established its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu in October 2017 and has also supported the Somali government by providing military equipment such as drones.

