Any US-Indonesia trade deal must respect Indonesians





By Sayyidatihaya Afra, researcher Satya Bumi. When Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the White House in November 2023, he had only one thing on his mind: selling President Biden on a trade deal that would facilitate the flow of Indonesian nickel to the United States. It's an attractive prospect. Biden has made bold promises to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, and Indonesia has the world's largest reserves of nickel, one of the key metals used in the production of electric vehicle batteries. But we, along with other Indonesian civil society organizations, have deep concerns, which we shared in a letter with President Biden. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is welcomed by President Biden at the White House. In the end, President Widodo returned home empty-handed. As of this writing, any such trade deal faces great difficulties for one simple reason: long-standing trade tensions between the United States and China. Chinese companies dominate Indonesia's nickel mining and processing industries and would be the main beneficiaries of any deal. Yet Indonesian nickel issues cannot be reduced to Sino-US trade issues. Since 2000, when nickel became a mining product in Indonesia, its extraction has caused enormous environmental damage. Indonesian nickel mining has led to deforestation in biodiversity hotspots, the displacement of isolated tribes such as the Hongana Manyawa, and the contamination of sensitive reef habitat in the Coral Triangle. In October, nine U.S. senators submitted an open letter oppose a trade deal citing these and other concerns, including weak labor protections and lack of meaningful consultation with affected communities. President Widodo is aware of these concerns and has encouraged the Indonesian mining sector to comply with international standards, such as the Responsible Mining Insurance Initiative. It's a good sign. Unfortunately, the Widodo government is also actively undermining existing environmental safeguards in Indonesia. For example, the administration weakened environmental protection through the mining law and the job creation law, which reduce the involvement of civil society in the preparation of environmental impact studies. Meanwhile, updates to the mining law allow companies to automatically extend their concessions for up to 20 years. Indonesian lawmakers also recently removed the power of regional governments to oversee the implementation of mining and relaxed reclamation obligations. Mining companies are allowed to dump their waste into the sea and extract nickel in protected forests. The People's Representatives and Corruption Eradication Commission, which is supposed to provide some oversight, has been weakened by various legal instruments and rendered effectively powerless. As an example of the lack of good mining governance, Satya Bumi, in collaboration with WALHI South Sulawesi, Walhi Southeast Sulawesi and Walhi Central Sulawesi, found that 330 nickel concessions in Indonesia destroy areas essential to biodiversity. In Sulawesi alone, at least 51,000 hectares of areas critical to biodiversity have been destroyed by nickel mining. Nationally, from 2000 to 2023, a total of 156,281 hectares of forest have been affected by nickel mining. A de facto ban by the Indonesian government on the practice of underwater tailings disposal has not stopped waste from mineral processing in Indonesia's Morowali Industrial Park from contaminating fish and other marine life. The waters of the Morowali Sea are home to 76% of the world's coral reefs, 37% of coral reef fish and the world's largest mangrove forest, a key source of carbon sequestration. The government also uses the military to protect resources and developments it considers to have strategic value, including nickel mines and processing facilities. This may even involve the use of force against local populations who oppose these projects. As a result, clashes between police, soldiers and residents of mining areas have become commonplace. As demand continues to grow for green energy from a clean supply chain, Indonesia remains stuck on the idea of ​​green energy through dirty nickel mining practices. Until the nickel supply chain is improved, responsible advertising of Indonesian nickel to the global market is nothing more than greenwashing. It is high time for the Indonesian government to tackle these issues and work towards establishing a clean, fair and sustainable nickel supply chain.

