Pakistan elections: Imran Khan's allies win most seats in shocking results





IslamabadCNN —

Independent candidates affiliated with jailed Pakistani political leader Imran Khan's party won the highest number of National Assembly seats in Pakistan's general election, scoring a surprise victory in a vote marred by slow counting and rigged allegations .

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, independent candidates have won 98 seats so far, and 22 seats remain unclaimed. The majority of independents are affiliated with Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Party (PMLN), which had been favored in the polls, has so far won the second highest number of seats with 69. The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is third with 51 seats.

The remaining 22 seats would not be enough to give the lead to the PMLN, led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, or the PPP, even if they won them all. Yet none of the country's three main parties will win the 169 seats needed to have a majority in Parliament and, therefore, will be unable to form a government on their own, leaving it unclear who will be chosen to be the next Prime Minister of the country. minister.

In a speech published Friday, an AI-generated version of Khan claimed victory in the election and called on his supporters to now show strength to protect their vote.

Khan, who has been behind bars since August, uses AI to deliver messages to his supporters. You kept my trust and your massive participation stunned everyone, the AI ​​voice said in the video.

Khan's opponent, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, claimed his party, the PMLN, won the largest share of the vote. He admitted that his party did not have the majority to form a government and was looking for coalition partners.

Sharif, who already saw one of his terms end in a military coup, is seen by analysts as being favored by the country's military establishment. The army has previously denied supporting Sharif.

Violent protests erupted on Friday over allegations of electoral fraud and slow vote counting, amid warnings from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan that the lack of transparency surrounding the delay in announcing votes election results were deeply concerning.

At least two people were killed and 24 others injured in Shanglain in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a clash between workers of Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and police officers.

A Shangla police officer told CNN that two protesters died when they were hit by stones thrown by their group at police. However, local PTI-affiliated candidate Syed Fareen told CNN that they were participating in a peaceful protest when police fired on the protesters, killing the two workers and injuring at least 24 others.

Analysts attribute the widespread anger to efforts by the country's interim government and its powerful army, a force that has long dominated Pakistani politics, to suppress Khan and his supporters, including through pre-election rigging.

Khan accused the military of orchestrating his removal in 2022, which saw thousands of his supporters take to the streets after the episode in defiance of the military. Pakistan's military and interim government have denied suppressing Khan or the PTI.

Khan-backed candidate Meher Bano Qureshi, whose father is jailed former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, told CNN she was leading by a significant margin until the election commission froze the votes. results overnight and refuses him access to the returning officer's office.

It was then announced on Friday that she had lost in the Multan constituency in Punjab with what she called a historic number of rejected votes, adding that this was, in my view, clearly indicative of tampering.

Foreign governments have expressed concerns about interference in Pakistan's elections. The United States on Friday called for an investigation into allegations of interference or fraud surrounding the vote, with a State Department spokesperson agreeing with assessments that the election included undue restrictions on people's freedoms. expression, association and peaceful assembly.

We condemn election violence and are concerned about allegations of interference in the election process, said spokesman Matthew Miller.

Thursday's vote, already delayed by several months, comes as the country of 220 million faces growing challenges ranging from economic uncertainty to frequent militant attacks to climate disasters that endanger communities. more vulnerable.

Former cricket star Khan, 71, who was ousted from power in a storm of controversy, remains jailed on multiple convictions and banned from contesting the vote against his rivals. The PTI has been banned from using its famous cricket bat symbol on ballot papers, dealing a blow to millions of illiterate people who could use it to vote, and TV channels are banned to broadcast Khan's speeches.

His longtime foe, Sharif, 74, a scion of the elite Sharif political dynasty, is seeking to make what would be a remarkable political comeback after years in exile abroad after being sentenced to prison for corruption .

If Sharifs party forms the new government, he will become prime minister for a historic fourth term. He struck a conciliatory tone on Friday and said all parties should sit together to heal a wounded Pakistan.

He also said his party respected the mandate of all parties, including independents, referring to candidates from jailed former Prime Minister Khan's party who were unable to run under their party name.

Sharif stressed that his party did not want to fight because Pakistan could not afford conflict. He also said his party wanted to improve relations with Pakistan's neighbors.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, 35-year-old son of assassinated former leader Benazir Bhutto, is also present, hoping to re-establish his Pakistan People's Party as a major political force.

