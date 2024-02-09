Trump wins Nevada Republican caucuses, CNN reports





Donald Trump won the Nevada Republican presidential caucuses on Thursday, a victory that was effectively guaranteed when his only well-known rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, opted not to compete for the state's delegates .

The former president has now won all three Republican elections so far, adding the Silver State to Iowa and New Hampshire as he inches closer to the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Thursday's caucuses in Nevada came two days after the state held primaries, with President Joe Biden dominating the Democratic race and neither candidate finishing first for Republicans, ahead of Haley.

The Nevada Republican Party, led by Trump allies, opted not to award its delegates in a party-run primary and excluded candidates participating in the primary from caucus votes. That meant Trump would only face little-known Dallas pastor Ryan Binkley on Thursday.

Before his victory, Trump traveled to Las Vegas for a late-night caucus watch party, where he joked about his political fortunes on the day Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism about Colorado's decision to removed from the 2024 primary ballot and where a special counsel has been issued. a scathing report on Biden's handling of classified documents.

Is there any way to call an election next Tuesday? That's all I want, he said.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attended Trump's watch party and told reporters he spoke with the former president before Trump gave his victory speech.

We talked about the election and what's going on there, McCarthy said.

Trump had dinner with Miriam Adelson, widow of the late casino mogul and billionaire Sheldon Adelson, in the city before attending the watch party, Trump senior adviser Chris LaCivita told reporters. LaCivita and Trump adviser Susie Wiles also attended the dinner, he said.

Adelson, who has yet to endorse a 2024 candidate, met separately with Trump and Haley in November on the sidelines of the Republican Jewish Coalition rally. Adelson has known Haley for years and has previously contributed to causes in her name. Adelson's late husband, meanwhile, was the largest donor to the 2016 Trump campaign.

Later, in his victory speech, Trump mocked Haley for her performance in Tuesday's primaries. The largest number of votes went to neither candidate, an option on Nevada's ballots intended to allow voters to express displeasure with their options.

I would not like to congratulate any of the above, Trump said.

Nevada Republicans aren't the only ones meeting Thursday. Trump will win the Republican caucuses in the US Virgin Islands, beating Haley for the territory's four delegates, according to CNN.

Haley faced an embarrassing result Tuesday in Nevada when she finished second to neither candidate in the non-binding primary, a result that likely reflects many GOP voters' preference for Trump in a state that gives them the opportunity to express dissatisfaction with all candidates on the ballot. .

Even though no delegates were in play, the primary represented a setback for Haley as she seeks to prove to Republican donors and voters that she remains a viable candidate ahead of her next big face-off with Trump on February 24 in South Carolina. primary.

We always knew Nevada was a scam, Haley said in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday. Trump faked it from the start. We didn't spend a day or a dollar there. It didn't even worry us.

Meanwhile, Trump had urged his supporters in the Silver State to skip the primaries and vote in the caucuses.

In your state, you have both a primary and a caucus. Don't worry about the primaries, just do the work of the caucus, he told attendees at a recent rally in Las Vegas.

The duels are the result of a 2021 state law that scrapped Nevada's presidential caucuses in favor of government-run primaries. Supporters said the move would be less cumbersome to implement and less confusing to voters.

However, the Nevada Republican Party, led by Trump loyalists, still chose to hold caucuses this year and determine state delegates to the Republican National Convention based on those results. He also warned candidates who participated in the primary that they would not be eligible to caucuse or receive delegates.

Still, some Republican presidential candidates, including Haley, ran in the primaries. Trump is now the last major contender in Thursday's caucuses, effectively guaranteeing his victory. (He faces only token opposition in Thursday's ballot from little-known Texas pastor Ryan Binkley.)

Democrats awarded their Nevada presidential delegates for 2024 based on the results of Tuesday's early primary in the West, which President Joe Biden won in dominant fashion, adding to his victory in South Carolina as he is preparing to obtain his party's nomination for a second term. .

The lack of competitive primaries in Nevada means that major presidential candidates have paid little attention to the Silver State. That is likely to change in the fall, when Nevada, a state Biden narrowly won in 2020 but where Republicans flipped the governorship in 2022, will be a battleground for the presidency and the Senate.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNNs David Wright, Ethan Cohen, Terence Burlij and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

