Red Alert for India’s Regional Leadership – Analysis – Eurasia Review
The Maldives, a small country, was once known primarily for its pristine beaches and luxury resorts. However, it has now become a symbol of Sino-Indian strategic rivalry in the Indian Ocean region. In this context, the Maldives promises to be a regional test, but it also constitutes a striking example of what will happen when China's interference increases in small countries. India Out's actions in the Maldives have intensified since pro-China Mohamed Muizzu took power in September 2023.
The highlight is that Muizzu made his first official visit to China. This goes against the foreign policy tradition followed by India's neighboring countries. Amid tensions, three Maldivian ministers posted derogatory messages against India. They deliberately spread insulting remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result, tensions with India systematically escalated ahead of Muizzu's trip to China.
During the visit, the two heads of state announced the elevation of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partnership (2024-2028) and documents on cooperation in areas such as Belt and Road cooperation. Road, economic and technical cooperation, the blue economy, the digital economy, the green economy. development, construction of infrastructure and assistance to people's livelihoods.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said that under the new circumstances, China-Maldives relations face a historic opportunity to build on past achievements and move forward. China is ready to exchange governance experiences with the Maldives, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and set a new benchmark for Sino-Maldivian friendship, he added.
It thus reveals that the Muzzius administration is keen to implement its “India Out” policy, as it proclaimed during the electoral campaign. His minister expressed his anti-Indian sentiment in such a way that he traveled to China with this message. After completing his five-day official trip, Muzziu immediately announced that India must withdraw its troops by March. This is another example of how he projected himself and how strict he was about his anti-Indian mission.
Change in perception
In 1998, India helped thwart a coup attempt by a Sri Lanka-based militant organization called the People's Liberation Organization of Tamil Eelam (PLOT), organized by a businessman of the Maldives. It was described at the time as a model of the security role India could play in the Indian Ocean. US President Reagan later expressed his appreciation for India's action, calling it a valuable contribution to regional stability. If India had not intervened in time, the Maldives would have fallen under the control of a small rebel group which, with only some 80 cadres, controlled the capital Malé for 14 hours. However, this country has given India a deadline to withdraw its small number of troops from the archipelago!
India has been the sole security provider to the Maldives since its birth as an independent country. However, since 2010, the pro-China club has emerged in Maldivian politics, and they are trying to make it appear that India need not be the sole security provider. It was on this basis that the Muzziu urged the Indian troops to leave. There are only 7,580 troops stationed on some islands.
Around 150 Indian soldiers were stationed in the Maldives for a year after the 1998 coup. At the time, no one in the Maldives was campaigning to expel Indian troops. In this context, the presence of 7,580 Indian soldiers in the Maldives should not have posed a problem, even if the political elite led by Muzziu uses it to justify its anti-Indian project.
Part of a bigger game plan
There was no crisis in bilateral relations between India and the Maldives until pro-China Abdulla Yameen came to power in 2013. Since the launch of China's One Road, One Belt initiative , the Maldives has fallen into the shadow of the dragon. There are many similarities between Sri Lanka and the Maldives in the way China exploits the economic vulnerability and political instability of smaller countries to bring them into its sphere of influence. Taking advantage of internal unrest in Sri Lanka, Beijing exploited the weaknesses of the Rajapaksa family administration.
The Maldives case is a striking example of the fact that Beijing is not going to stop its power play in India's neighboring countries. China's objective could not be clearer: to challenge India's candidacy for regional leadership. China's main strategy is to weaken India's influence over its neighbors. China is trying to achieve this in two ways: the first is to bring a pro-Chinese political elite to power; and second, protect these groups as an indispensable force in the decision-making process, even if they cannot remain in power.
China used this same strategy to expand its presence in Sri Lanka during the Mahinda Rajapaksa era. It is important to note that the Chinese strategy is paying off.
Over the last two decades, China's entry has created a situation among India's South Asian neighbors where they either opt for India or China or both. The Chinese approach has been successful to some extent. Twenty years ago, India's neighbors, except Pakistan, could not think strategically outside of India. Thinking this way was like walking under the knife. But today the situation has changed radically.
A pro-Chinese political elite has established itself in most South Asian countries. India's neighbors are trying to benefit from an open geopolitical relationship with the two Asian giants, not necessarily one at the expense of the other.
How will India meet this challenge? Can India’s soft power approaches deter China’s hard power initiatives? New Delhi must develop a particular resilience to face growing challenges from Beijing in the region it once considered its backyard.
India should pay attention to establishing a single mission in China as the United States (CIA) is doing. In 2021, the CIA established a new mission center focused exclusively on China. In the words of CIA chief William Burns: “It is the only mission center covering a single country; it constitutes a central mechanism for coordinating work on China.
The “shadow of the dragon” in South Asia is growing because challenges against India manipulated by China may exceed its calculations.
