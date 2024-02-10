Boris Johnson calls Tucker Carlson a traitor for Putin interview





Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has criticized conservative commentator Tucker Carlson for interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin. “People all over the world are watching this ridiculous interview with Vladimir Putin by Tucker Carlson, and we must not fall for this web of lies, especially the idea that Putin is somehow doomed to succeed in Ukraine. On the contrary, it is doomed to failure. » Johnson said in a video published by the Daily Mail. Carlson, a former Fox News pundit, was taken off the network's airwaves last year and has since launched his own media company and program on X, formerly known as Twitter. He announced Tuesday that he would interview Putin, the first time a member of the Western media had interviewed the Russian leader since his invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. Johnson, in a Daily Mail opinion piece on Fridaycriticized Carlson's interview, saying it was “flattering, laughing” and “slack-jawed from having a 'scoop.' The former prime minister said he had “betrayed” viewers around the world. “He didn’t ask difficult questions. He did not ask Putin why, even today, he uses the most brutal means of modern warfare to mutilate and murder innocent Ukrainian civilians,” Johnson wrote. Instead, Carlson behaved like a Putin fan and “stupidly” accepted Putin's “mixture of half-chewed Wikipedia and outright lying,” Johnson argued. During the two-hour interview, Putin said he was open to negotiations with the United States over the war in Ukraine, but he spent much of his airtime talking about the story and repeating talking points to justify their decisions. Johnson criticized Carlson for not delaying efforts by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the Russian attacks began. “Not since George Galloway went to Baghdad and praised the indefatigability of Saddam Hussein have we seen such a display of idiotic servility to a tyrant,” Johnston argued, adding that Carlson was “only the medium , the sewer, the pipe” for Putin to convey his message to America. The former British leader said he prayed “that the American people are able to understand the unholy charade of an interview last night.” He also addressed members of Congress who are blocking aid to Ukraine and said, “For God's sake, remember who you are.”

