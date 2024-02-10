Strengthening relations between Libya and Egypt – OpEd – Eurasia Review

Turkey has renewed its relations with the Middle East, emphasizing political stability in Libya and resolving problems through dialogue between all parties. This commitment was demonstrated through the discussions held in Tripoli between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dabaiba. The talks covered various important topics related to bilateral relations and cooperation on regional issues.

Discussions also focused on current areas of cooperation and potential collaboration on regional conflicts, security issues and instability in parts of Africa. Turkey and Libya highlighted their joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, human trafficking and illegal immigration. They also discussed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Libya, emphasizing the need to restore these flights as soon as possible.

Fidan highlighted Turkey's support for Libya and its commitment to preventing further conflicts in the country. Turkey rejects the division between East and West and believes that dialogue is essential to resolve problems with the approval of all parties. Following improved relations with eastern Libya, Turkey has decided to reopen its consulate in Benghazi.

Since the start of 2022, Turkey has been gradually moving towards reconciliation with eastern Libya. This includes announcing plans to reopen the Turkish consulate in Benghazi. Turkey is also actively engaging with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to play a constructive role in resolving the Libyan crisis.

In 2023, the Turkish Ambassador visited Benghazi and the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, visited Turkey twice. During the meetings, President Erdogan expressed Turkey's support for accelerating a consensual solution to the Libyan crisis and holding presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

The Turkish Parliament's decision to extend the army's mission in Libya reflects Turkey's significant involvement in supporting the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fisent al-Sarraj. Turkey has sent thousands of forces and mercenaries from Syrian armed factions to western Libya, demonstrating its commitment to strengthening the GNA's position in the ongoing conflict.

The Memorandum of Understanding on military and security cooperation, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Fisent al-Sarraj in Istanbul on November 27, 2019, marked an important step in Turkey's engagement in Libya. This agreement paved the way for increased Turkish military support, including through the deployment of troops and the provision of military equipment to the GNA.

The two-year extension of the army's mission in Libya, starting January 2 last year, demonstrates Turkey's long-term commitment to its military intervention in the country. The move has implications for the dynamics of the conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape of the region, reinforcing Turkey's role as a key player in the Libyan crisis.

According to a memorandum between Al-Sarraj and Erdogan, Turkey took control of the Al-Watiya air base and the Misrata naval base, and established a joint Turkish-Libyan command center in Tripoli. Despite the ceasefire agreement implemented on October 24, 2020 and conferences held in Berlin, France and Moscow, which called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya within 90 days, Turkey continued to train Libyan forces inside the country and build camps in Turkey. This goes against the agreement and the conferences, and it appears that Turkey is using this as a way to boost its economy. They have provided military training, aid, cooperation and advisory activities to Libyans, with more than 15,000 Libyan military personnel trained and health support provided to approximately 37,000 people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Egypt next week, his first visit in 10 years. Relations between Cairo and Ankara have been strained since the overthrow of former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Erdogan had previously supported the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East region, but has since changed his position. The interests of Turkey and Egypt require good relations between the two countries, and Erdogan seeks reconciliation with Marshal Haftar's administration in Benghazi, Libya. The Libyan issue will be discussed during his next visit.

On August 3, 2023, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir and Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacr discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral industrial cooperation during the Samir's visit to Ankara. They explored potential joint ventures, technical cooperation and investment opportunities in sectors such as automotive, furniture and renewable energy. The two ministers stressed the importance of developing a common industrial cooperation plan and agreed to create a working group to strengthen coordination. They also discussed the possibility of reopening the Ro-Ro line between Egypt and Turkey to facilitate trade. Kacr expressed Turkey's keen interest in strengthening cooperation with Egypt and welcomed the collaboration proposal.

In conclusion, Egypt and Libya are expected to experience developments with Turkey soon, including the reopening of files and cooperation that did not exist before.