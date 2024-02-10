Politics
Strengthening relations between Libya and Egypt – OpEd – Eurasia Review
Turkey has renewed its relations with the Middle East, emphasizing political stability in Libya and resolving problems through dialogue between all parties. This commitment was demonstrated through the discussions held in Tripoli between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dabaiba. The talks covered various important topics related to bilateral relations and cooperation on regional issues.
Discussions also focused on current areas of cooperation and potential collaboration on regional conflicts, security issues and instability in parts of Africa. Turkey and Libya highlighted their joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, human trafficking and illegal immigration. They also discussed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Libya, emphasizing the need to restore these flights as soon as possible.
Fidan highlighted Turkey's support for Libya and its commitment to preventing further conflicts in the country. Turkey rejects the division between East and West and believes that dialogue is essential to resolve problems with the approval of all parties. Following improved relations with eastern Libya, Turkey has decided to reopen its consulate in Benghazi.
Since the start of 2022, Turkey has been gradually moving towards reconciliation with eastern Libya. This includes announcing plans to reopen the Turkish consulate in Benghazi. Turkey is also actively engaging with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to play a constructive role in resolving the Libyan crisis.
In 2023, the Turkish Ambassador visited Benghazi and the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, visited Turkey twice. During the meetings, President Erdogan expressed Turkey's support for accelerating a consensual solution to the Libyan crisis and holding presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.
The Turkish Parliament's decision to extend the army's mission in Libya reflects Turkey's significant involvement in supporting the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fisent al-Sarraj. Turkey has sent thousands of forces and mercenaries from Syrian armed factions to western Libya, demonstrating its commitment to strengthening the GNA's position in the ongoing conflict.
The Memorandum of Understanding on military and security cooperation, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Fisent al-Sarraj in Istanbul on November 27, 2019, marked an important step in Turkey's engagement in Libya. This agreement paved the way for increased Turkish military support, including through the deployment of troops and the provision of military equipment to the GNA.
The two-year extension of the army's mission in Libya, starting January 2 last year, demonstrates Turkey's long-term commitment to its military intervention in the country. The move has implications for the dynamics of the conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape of the region, reinforcing Turkey's role as a key player in the Libyan crisis.
According to a memorandum between Al-Sarraj and Erdogan, Turkey took control of the Al-Watiya air base and the Misrata naval base, and established a joint Turkish-Libyan command center in Tripoli. Despite the ceasefire agreement implemented on October 24, 2020 and conferences held in Berlin, France and Moscow, which called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya within 90 days, Turkey continued to train Libyan forces inside the country and build camps in Turkey. This goes against the agreement and the conferences, and it appears that Turkey is using this as a way to boost its economy. They have provided military training, aid, cooperation and advisory activities to Libyans, with more than 15,000 Libyan military personnel trained and health support provided to approximately 37,000 people.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Egypt next week, his first visit in 10 years. Relations between Cairo and Ankara have been strained since the overthrow of former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Erdogan had previously supported the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East region, but has since changed his position. The interests of Turkey and Egypt require good relations between the two countries, and Erdogan seeks reconciliation with Marshal Haftar's administration in Benghazi, Libya. The Libyan issue will be discussed during his next visit.
On August 3, 2023, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir and Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacr discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral industrial cooperation during the Samir's visit to Ankara. They explored potential joint ventures, technical cooperation and investment opportunities in sectors such as automotive, furniture and renewable energy. The two ministers stressed the importance of developing a common industrial cooperation plan and agreed to create a working group to strengthen coordination. They also discussed the possibility of reopening the Ro-Ro line between Egypt and Turkey to facilitate trade. Kacr expressed Turkey's keen interest in strengthening cooperation with Egypt and welcomed the collaboration proposal.
In conclusion, Egypt and Libya are expected to experience developments with Turkey soon, including the reopening of files and cooperation that did not exist before.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/10022024-turkeys-diplomatic-engagement-strengthening-relations-between-libya-and-egypt-oped/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump, Haley call ruling in Biden classified documents case unfair
- Strengthening relations between Libya and Egypt – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- Boris Johnson calls Tucker Carlson a traitor for Putin interview
- Here's what you can expect from Super Bowl ads this Sunday | Sports
- Taylor Swift's Football Outfits Have Major Impact on Fashion Brands
- S&P/TSX Composite Index Rises, US Stock Markets Mixed as S&P 500 Posts New Record | National Affairs
- Introducing Google Maps' new generative AI recommendations for the first time
- Andaz Hotel West Hollywood signs tentative agreements with UNITE HERE Local 11
- Women's tennis beats Wichita State with Snap Skid – British Athletics
- Staff Recruitment, Online Safety Top CoSN List of K-12 Hurdles
- heart health tips
- Michael Cera Reveals A-list Actor Who Withdrew From 'Barbie' Appearance (And It Affected Him Big!) | Barbie, Michael Cera, Movies | Just Jared: Celebrity News and Gossip