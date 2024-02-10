Pakistan election results: Imran Khan claims victory, but unlikely to achieve it





Pakistan's election results continue to come in. At this point, it appears that, despite all the odds against him, prison-sentenced Imran Khan is limiting the organizing ability of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, cell phone outages and the Internet on Election Day, which likely affected his supporters disproportionately. The PTI is currently leading in terms of the number of parliamentary seats won. They held around ninety at the last count (the count is still in progress, so we must take the total with a pinch of salt), significantly higher than the seats won by the party of Nawaz Sharif, the candidate clearly favored by the military. . The Sharif Party appears to have sixty-six seats, but it is possible that the remaining twenty-nine seats, not called at the time of writing, will also go to the Sharif Party, which would give it a slim majority. Then again, some might not, leading to a possible PTI victory or a narrow stalemate. As the New York Times noted, other key PMLNs [Sharifs party] Leaders in Mr. Sharif's inner circle lost elections in constituencies that were once party strongholds.

What is clear is that despite all the obstacles, the PTI has performed very impressively, even if it falls slightly short of a Sharif party enjoying every possible advantage of the military. The vote demonstrates that the party's divisive stance on the military's role in Pakistan's politics and economy will not go away. This sentiment is particularly shared by young Pakistanis who increasingly see the military (in my opinion, rightly so) as an undemocratic and corrupt force that uses all sorts of tricks to enrich itself and various Pakistani corporations. foreground.

Safer:

Pakistan

Elections and voting

South Asia

Diamonstein-Spielvogel project on the future of democracy

Furthermore, PTI's success also demonstrates that young voters are not only fed up with the military, they have been protesting against the military in recent years which was unheard of in the past, but they are also tired of Pakistan's litany of economic woes, which include an underperforming economy, poor infrastructure, an underperforming export industry and a lack of decent jobs for young people. They do not trust Sharif, who oversaw many of Pakistan's economic miseries and IMF bailouts (which often failed) to turn around the economy. Although it is unclear whether Khan's populist policies will help, many young people and other voters appear willing to give them a chance.

What is happening now? If Sharif's party gets a majority, the military will breathe a little easier, although they must be disturbed by the PTI's performance, even with a game against them. For his part, Khan claimed victory in the elections and hinted that if the PTI does not win, dirty tricks will happen.

Indeed, there appear to be some concerning irregularities in light of other issues surrounding the election. As The Times reported, the Home Office attributed the delay in calling some seats to lack of connectivity linked to security measures. However, human rights groups and analysts have expressed concern that this could be a sign of tampering by the military. They warned it would raise questions about the legitimacy of the new government.

This lack of transparency is deeply concerning, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan announced on the X platform. We see no plausible reason to attribute this delay to extraordinary circumstances that could justify it.

And if, despite all this, the PTI gets the highest number of seats, well, that's a nightmare for the army. They could use other tricks, such as legal action, to disqualify enough PTI candidates to strip the party of control, a tactic perfected in Thailand and sometimes used in Pakistan. Or the military may feel so threatened that it falls back on its old trusted solution: a military coup.

