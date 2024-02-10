Now is the time to create a Naya Bharat, says PM Modi | Latest news India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the time has come to build a new Bharat and highlighted that various factors are coming together to create favorable circumstances that present a great opportunity for the country to embark on an unprecedented development journey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has a great opportunity to embark on an unprecedented development journey (ANI)

There are occasions when everything begins to come together to lay the foundation for a brighter, stronger future. I can see that the time has come, the Prime Minister said in a speech at the ET NOW Global Business Summit, stressing that the interim budget was based on principles of stability, consistency and continuity, and gave a Modi guarantee Ki that India could become the third largest economy in the world during the third term of its government.

The Prime Minister also said the White Paper presented to Parliament the day before — which highlighted the previous government's economic challenges — was only published after things had improved over the past 10 years. , stressing that the government had chosen the national interest. for narrow political purposes.

I could have published this data 10 years ago… I was stunned to see what I discovered in 2014. The economy was in tatters. Global investors were disappointed. If I had disclosed this data at that time, it might have sent a wrong signal… It would have suited me politically, but national interest did not allow me to do so, Modi said.

The paper said the previous government took advantage of reforms initiated when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister and favorable global conditions to exploit growth for its narrow political ends. According to the report, the process resulted in India's entry into the Fragile Five, while banks' non-performing assets and fiscal deficit soared, with double-digit inflation and the collapse of a number of corruption scandals.

Modi said the policies followed before 2014 were leading the country on the path of poverty. Previously, the poverty alleviation formula was debated in air-conditioned rooms, and the poor remained poor. But after 2014, when the son of poor parents became Prime Minister, this industry operating in the name of poverty came to an end.

Today, he says, the governance model is evolving simultaneously on two fronts. On the one hand, we are also meeting the challenges inherited from the 20th century. On the other hand, we also strive to meet the aspirations of the 21st century. There are many sectors where so much work has been done in the last 10 years that has not been done in the last 70 years.

It is for these reasons, Modi said, that the current period is unprecedented, with a steadily increasing growth rate and a decreasing fiscal deficit. Our exports are increasing and the current account deficit is decreasing. It's a time when our investments are at an all-time high and inflation is under control… It's a time when the number of our critics is at an all-time low.

He added that timely completion of projects had become the identity of his government, referring to the speedy completion of construction of the new Parliament building, Mumbai's Atal Setu Bridge, among others. This is why Modi is said to inaugurate the projects for which he lays the foundation stone, he said. By completing the projects on time, we saved money for the country.

To drive home the point that money saved is money earned, he said the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor was launched in 2008 and if the previous government had worked at the desired pace, it would have cost 16,500 billion. However, it was completed last year and the cost rose to 50,000 billion.

Modi also spoke about the greater economic efforts and areas of tension of some of his governments – capital spending, investments in social programs, control of wasteful spending and financial discipline – and said his government had not only formulated new programs, but had also ensured that they covered every eligible beneficiary. We are a welfare state. The life of the common man of the country should become easier; the quality of life must improve… it is our priority.

Modi said he was not only responsible to the current generation but also to those who come after. I want to secure the future of future generations, declared the Prime Minister.