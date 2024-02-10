



Founder of Apple Daily Jimmy Lai Chee-ying The call for residents to oppose the totalitarianism supposedly embodied by the Hong Kong government prompted the tabloid to highlight reports of Beijing's alleged cover-up of information about the first wave of infections to Covid-19 in early 2020, a former senior executive told a court. Friday. During the interrogation of Chan Pui-man, a former associate editor of the now-shuttered newspaper and an accomplice witness, the prosecution presented several articles written by Lai in an attempt to demonstrate his influence in media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. The veteran journalist was charged alongside Lai with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under the national security law. She pleaded guilty in November 2020 and was testifying against her 76-year-old former boss as the high-profile trial entered its 27th day. Former Apple Daily executive Chan Pui-man (center) testifies against her ex-boss. Photo: Nora Tam The articles discussed in the West Kowloon court were published amid the first wave of coronavirus in mainland China in early 2020, with Chan confirming in court that the tabloid had referred to the new disease as Wuhan pneumonia in its reporting from era.

The first cluster of cases was reported on December 31, 2019 in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. Among the articles was one titled The Wuhan Plague, the death knell of the Chinese Communist Party, published on February 9, 2020, with Lai writing: Seeing that the [Hong Kong] The government ignores our interests and represses us, we must oppose it. Under a veil of authoritarianism, the government has become the embodiment of totalitarianism. Hong Kong people must save our Hong Kong by ourselves. Beijing hits back at former US diplomats' support for Jimmy Lai during Hong Kong trial Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Ivan Cheung Cheuk-kan asked Chan: Was this the opinion expressed by Mr Lai during one of the lunch meetings and did it affect the editorial decisions of 'Apple Daily? The lunch-style meetings referred to regular exchanges between Lai and tabloid division heads that took place from 2019 until his arrest in December 2020, the court heard. Chan replied: Yes. Judge Alex Lee Wan-tang followed: In what way? For example, if he were talking about the Covid-19 cover-up, we would highlight the news of foreign medical specialists and governments questioning China's credibility. Lai asked Apple Daily's top executive to encourage Hong Kongers to protest 2019 bill Prosecutors also read summaries of two other column articles, one dated January 19, 2020, titled Absolute Authoritarianism: Where Did Xi Jinping Get His Trust? and another published on January 26 of the same year. In the latter article, Lai wrote that the movement against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, the victory of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan's 2020 presidential election, and the Covid-19 outbreak on the mainland were all phenomena caused by Emperor Xi [Jinping] who pushes the world down due to his stubborn character. This is a crucial moment for the Chinese people to stand up and say no, says the last sentence of the article. Chan told the court that Lai expressed similar views during lunch meetings held in the office, which affected the tabloid's reporting. In addition to the national security offense, the Next Digital founder is also charged with conspiring to publish seditious material under a colonial-era law. He has pleaded not guilty and faces life in prison if convicted. Hong Kong court hears conflicting accounts of Lais Trump's campaign goal The court displayed text messages in which former editor Cheung Kim-hung summarized a noon meeting for Chan in December 2019. A key point indicated that big news could lead to different special reports, such as the project's topics of extradition law, with big companies selling off assets on the anniversary. of the Sino-American trade war. Judge Lee asked Chan: To your knowledge, has Apple Daily been prompted to do anything in this regard? She replied: By the word instigated, Cheung meant that he hoped to develop more features to meet Mr. Lai's requirements. These are the topics Mr. Lai would like to see. The tabloid then published articles on those topics and planned to hold conferences to build reader loyalty, she said. The trial was adjourned until February 19, with Chan continuing to give evidence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/3251541/jimmy-lai-encouraged-apple-daily-play-news-beijings-alleged-concealment-covid-19-infections-early

