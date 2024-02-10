It's Devastating: Trump Takes Unprecedented Control Over the GOP





On Thursday, the same day Trump lashed out at the Nevada caucuses orchestrated by a state party whose president was indicted after falsely claiming to be a 2020 Trump voter, the Supreme Court appeared to abruptly shift in favor of Trump in a case challenging his eligibility to run for office. president.

He has a stronghold, said Amy Tarkanian, former chairwoman of the Nevada Republican Party. This not only concerns the Republican base, but also the House. I do not know how to explain it. It's completely mind-boggling to me, the type of brainwashing that was done.

In Nevada, her allies urged Republicans not to select any of these candidates over Nikki Haley in Tuesday's primary, resulting in a lopsided defeat that, while purely symbolic, was intended to shame her for even deigning challenge him. Trump swept the state caucus Thursday, continuing his march toward the Republican nominating convention in Milwaukee.

In Washington, Senate Republicans reversed course, then blocked bipartisan legislation on the border and foreign aid that was rejected out of hand by Republican Party leaders in the House of Representatives at Trump's urging. And RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel actually tendered her resignation to Trump after the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24, after making it clear he wanted big changes at the RNC. Mike Reed, the party's chief of staff, is also expected to leave office later this month.

Trump adviser Jason Miller shared on X a Fox News article claiming the former president recommended North Carolina Republican Speaker Michael Whatley, who echoed Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud widespread, to replace McDaniel.

After news of McDaniels' defenestration made headlines, MAGA figures gathered at an X Spaces to applaud his release. Kari Lake, a preeminent election denier and candidate to unseat independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who helped broker the border deal, welcomed the changes at the top of the GOP. Others rejected the names of preferred candidates to lead the GOP, including recently ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The week was validation of everything figures like Lake were pushing for.

I'm coming, she said, framing her planned return to Arizona as being in the service of Trump and his movement. And I bring my hammer with me.

The power moves by Trump and his allies are reminiscent of Trump's dominance of the Republican Party. More than that, they illustrated how the election-denying wing of the party remains in control even after Republicans lost the White House in 2020, underperformed in the 2022 midterm elections, and have been defeated in several special elections.

“I never doubted his ability to win the nomination: His grip on the party is complete,” said Jeff Timmer, senior adviser to the anti-Trump Lincoln Project and former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party.

Trump's political steamroller is only gaining momentum. He leads Haley in her home state of South Carolina by a wide margin, and among the March 5 Super Tuesday states where she probably has the best chance of securing her first victory, Massachusetts, he has opened a 17 point advantage.

For all of Trump's momentum, the week was not without warning signs of what his hold on the party could mean for Republicans' prospects in November. A federal appeals court has ruled that Trump could be prosecuted for alleged crimes committed while in office.

Yet even the Supreme Court, which had been hostile to Trump's efforts to deny the election in the past, appeared to acquiesce in his favor on Thursday, when it took up a Colorado ruling that had found him ineligible, in under the 14th Amendment, to appear in court. on the state ballot. The same day, Trump received a political gift when the special counsel investigating President Joe Biden's handling of classified materials released his report. While no criminal charges are warranted, the report paints a damaging picture of Biden's mental acuity.

At this point, it's time for the party to unite, said South Carolina Republican Sen. Josh Kimbrell, who pivoted from supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Trump after the Iowa caucuses. I think what Governor Haleys is doing is hurting our ability to win in November. There are a lot of Republicans talking about Republican violence. That doesn't help, and she won't win her own state. Look, when you lose Nevada to no one, it's pretty bad.

As questions of immunity and the 14th Amendment wind their way through the courts along with the rest of the charges against Trump in Georgia, New York and Washington, Haley and Biden attempted to portray the week's events as reasons to reject Trump. She argued that Republicans can't combat Democratic chaos with the GOP quagmire caused by Trump, and argued that what made him unstoppable in the primary will be the party's loss in November.

Biden let Manhattan donors know that Trump's reign with the GOP had made legislation impossible, even under supposedly Republican conditions. Republican lawmakers, Biden lamented, were walking away because Donald Trump was calling and threatening them.

For all the stories the MAGAs liked to write about his chess-playing abilities, he can't play checkers. This is what this immigration [bill] It really shows,” Timmer said. The Republicans really overplayed their hand and gave Biden and his stakeholders the opportunity to really turn the tables.

What remains of the pre-Trump Republican establishment was eroding further, with Trump's fiercest rivals coming in for a beating of their own. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who has blessed border negotiations between Republicans and Democrats every step of the way, is once again under attack from his own members.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas joined six other hard-liners in criticizing McConnell over the border deal, with Cruz calling on him to resign. This came as House Republicans embarrassingly failed in votes to both impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and pass a clear anti-government bill. aid to Israel of 17.6 billion dollars.

Scott Reed, a veteran Republican strategist, called the developments, including Tuesday's mess and the humiliation that followed, terrible for the party.

Ronna getting kicked out, the Senate collapse, how the seventh senator came out and said there needed to be a change in leadership, the whole Mayorkas thing and Nikki Haley was icing on the cake, losing 2 to 1 against any of the above, he says. It's devastating.

That’s the mystique of Trump, he said. It's his control over everything.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this report contained incorrect information about a federal appeals court action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/09/trump-gop-dominance-00140592 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos