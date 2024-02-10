The 'civil war' after Donald Trump's victory may be worth it: evangelical preacher





Evangelical preacher Andrew Wommack said a “civil war” would be “worth it” if it meant former President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

“I actually heard people say that if Trump were to be elected if we had a conservative Congress, they were worried that we would have another civil war,” Wommack said during a Wednesday episode of his show Truth & Liberty . “And you know what? I don't want a civil war, I don't know anyone who does, but would it be worth it? Setting this nation back? I think it would be.”

The growing political divide in the United States has sparked speculation that war could break out at any time due to growing bickering between Republicans and Democrats. Trump supporters have repeatedly suggested that if he does not win the 2024 election, there will be a civil war. Trump is currently the favorite in the Republican primary race.

Newsweek has contacted Andrew Wommack Ministries by email for comment.

Wommack's remarks came in response to a call from a viewer who asked whether it would be possible to have a “revolution of grace” that would create a nation that would “use the Bible as its Constitution.” In response, Wommack said there was nothing wrong with the U.S. Constitution, but rather the “problem” was that no one was following it.

“If they were still writing the Bible today, I believe the U.S. Constitution and the founding of this nation would be recorded in Scripture as one of the great things that God has done,” he said.

A clip of the segment posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Right Wing Watch has been viewed more than 64,300 times.

Some social media users criticized Wommack, arguing that he himself had not read the Constitution since “America's founders were very clear that there was no state religion of any kind”, and highlighting the irony of his statements given the rights guaranteed by the 1st Constitution. Amendment. Others tagged federal, state and local FBI offices, suggesting they are monitoring Wommack's activities.

Former President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 8. Evangelical preacher Andrew Wommack said a civil war after a Trump victory “would be worth it.” Former President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 8. Evangelical preacher Andrew Wommack said a civil war after a Trump victory “would be worth it.” Getty Images/Mario Tama

“At the end of the day, they always let everyone know they want a return to the Confederacy,” one person commented.

Last month, Trump called the Civil War “so fascinating, so horrible.”

“So many mistakes were made,” the former president said at a rally in Iowa. “See, I think there was something that could have been negotiated, to be honest with you. I think you could have negotiated that. All the people died, so many people died. You know, it It was a disaster.”

An estimated 620,000 soldiers died during the Civil War from 1861 to 1865.

