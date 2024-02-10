Donald Trump has just experienced the best 24 hours of his tumultuous legal history





Thursday couldn't have gone better for former President Donald Trump, experts told Newsweek.

An ethics complaint was filed against one of Trump's biggest enemies, Supreme Court justices indicated they would rule in favor of the former president and a damning report was released on his main political rival.

The latest developments were good news for Trump, who has suffered a number of legal setbacks in recent weeks, including an $83.3 million verdict in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case and a ruling by the federal appeals court that paved the way for the federal criminal charges against Trump to go to court.

“Former President Trump had a great, wonderful, fabulous day yesterday,” Republican Party consultant Alex Patton told Newsweek on Friday.

Patton said Trump's primary goal was to delay all legal proceedings, but his secondary goal was to “raise as much dirt and smoke as possible.”

“When the air is dirty and smoky, the public doesn't see well. Plus, if they can continue to fuel the 'partisan witch hunt narrative,' that will be even better,” Patton said. “Yesterday was a very good day for him.”

“Donald Trump had a great week,” admitted Republican strategist Matt Klink. [He] he still faces many legal hurdles, but he definitely won the week. »

Trump's Thursday began with a complaint that could potentially derail one of the four criminal cases filed against him. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch conservative and staunch Trump supporter, filed a complaint with the Georgia State Ethics Commission this morning, calling for an investigation into Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis , about his relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The relationship between Willis and Wade was first made public by a court filing seeking to remove both of them from the sweeping RICO case brought by Willis' office. Willis admitted last week that she and Wade had a “personal relationship” that began after she hired the special prosecutor. Taylor Greene's complaint alleges that the prosecutor violated Georgia's Open Government and Campaign Finance Act by failing to disclose “suspicious relationships and transactions.”

“The DA Fani Willis drama continues to escalate for the highly controversial prosecutor,” Klink told Newsweek.

The scandal surrounding Willis' relationship with Wade hangs over the case accusing Trump and 18 co-defendants of meddling in Georgia's 2020 election and has been used by Republicans to undermine the prosecutor's allegations about the former president.

“The Fani Willis situation is an unforced error on his part and will likely greatly cloud the legal proceedings,” Patton said. “Prosecutors, especially those who prosecute any political case, must be above reproach.”

Shortly after Taylor Greene filed her suit, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Colorado case seeking to expel Trump from the 2024 ballot. The 14th Amendment challenge was widely seen as the most serious legal effort important aimed at preventing Trump from running for president again, but the justices indicated in their questions that they would likely rule in his favor and agree that he should remain eligible in the November election.

Donald Trump greets supporters during his late-night watch party at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thursday was a good day for him, analysts say. Donald Trump greets supporters during his late-night watch party at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thursday was a good day for him, analysts say. Mario Tama/Getty Images

“Yesterday was a very good legal day for Trump,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek. “He was always expected to win his 14th Amendment appeal, but it now appears that the Supreme Court justices will overwhelmingly side with him.”

Trump found an unexpected supporter in Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the only judge appointed by President Joe Biden. Jackson asked some of the toughest questions during the hearing, telling the court she found it “troubling” that the insurrection clause being debated did not specifically mention the “president” among the people who should be excluded from their functions.

“The decision could be either 9-0 or potentially 8-1,” Supreme Court expert Alex Badas previously told Newsweek, suggesting that two, if not all three, of the court's liberal justices would reject efforts to keep Trump off the ballot. .

Patton added that a Supreme Court ruling in his favor “would give the Trump campaign additional 'Supreme Court-blessed' legitimacy.”

Later Thursday, special counsel Robert Hur released his highly anticipated report on classified Obama-era documents found in Biden's possession after a years-long investigation into the matter. Although Hur declined to file criminal charges against the president and noted the difference between Biden's and Trump's cases, the report paints a damning picture of a forgetful commander in chief who reignited criticism over age and Biden's mental health.

“The special counsel is doing Trump a gift when he questions Biden’s memory,” Rahmani said. “It wasn’t necessary for his report, but it’s political fodder in an election year.”

Trump has long questioned Biden's ability to lead and the 81-year-old president's age has remained a major obstacle to his re-election campaign. And even though there won't be any charges against Biden, Trump will likely walk away with two victories since the decision to let Biden out of office will give Trump more fuel for his claims about a politically motivated justice system.

In an all-caps statement posted to his Truth Social account, Trump said: “This is now a two-tiered system of justice and unconstitutional selective prosecutions!

“The special prosecutor has released a report in which he will present a two-tiered justice system. The US government will not pursue Biden but Trump,” Klink agreed. “Best of all for Trump, the special counsel detailed a mentally confused president. Joe Biden delivered another gift when he appeared on television to refute these claims and came across as angry and defensive.”

Despite Trump's good Thursday, political consultant Jay Townsend noted, “All candidates, regardless of their skills, are going to have good days and bad days.”

After all, Trump was hit with double bad news on Tuesday after a federal appeals court rejected his request for presidential immunity and the New York judge at his civil fraud trial reported that he could reject everything former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg said in defense. of the former president's company. And Trump's legal journey is far from over. He still faces four criminal cases and awaits the verdict in the fraud trial.

“Those who know how to take a hit and bounce back are usually the ones who come out on top in competitive elections,” Townsend said. “There will be other surprises in this race. Citizen Trump is bound to have some bad days in the months to come. So will President Biden.”

Patton said that while the court rulings are likely to have a dramatic effect on the 2024 race, there are still undetermined legal outcomes that could shift the election in Trump's favor.

While the former president has managed to remain popular amid his many legal challenges and leverage his court appearances in his favor, polls show a conviction could turn the tide and give Biden a boost. An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released this week showed Biden and Trump tied at 48 to 47 percent. However, those numbers changed when voters were asked if their opinions would change if Trump were criminally convicted, with 51% saying they would support Biden, while only 45% would vote for Trump.

Correction 02/9/24, 1:15 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with a correction to the spelling of Neama Rahmani's name

