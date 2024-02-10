Politics
The German communist spoiled Xi Jinping's Chinese propaganda machine. -HS Vision
Xi Jinping has improved Chinese propaganda, but in difficult times there will be boos. A good example of this is the treatment of German communist Renate Koppe in the country's state media, writes HS Vision columnist Matilda Jokinen.
You knowwhat country am I talking about if I start the description by saying that the whole country is full of optimism?
It may not occur to you that this is China, whose economy and population are suffering from prolonged mental corona.
The Chinese themselves were particularly surprised when they read last Friday state media People's Daily title: The whole country is full of optimistic atmosphere.
At the same time, the current optimism was hidden under a veil of panic. The Shanghai Composite Index of the Shanghai Stock Exchange hit its lowest level in five years on February 5.
Size The People's Daily article was based on the secretary for international relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Germany. Renate Koppen for an exclusive interview.
I wanted to inquire about this matter directly from a German communist.
At first, Koppe did not answer my call. Soon, however, he remembered that it was clear.
Yes, he gave an interview to Chinese media. No, I don't remember when. Just recently this has not happened. Why is this interesting for the Finnish media?
The party does not seem amused by China's sense of irony.
I'm not as lucky as the Peoples Daily. Koppe does not want to grant an interview to Helsingin Sanomat.
All necessary information can be found in the weekly newspaper of the German Communist Party. Our artikkelista era Anticolonialism and class struggle. The article published last summer is Koppen's travel report from his trip to China that spring.
The traveling group also included, among others, the South African Communist Party delegation.
Se, what a German communist thinks about China is not particularly relevant. Rather, what is interesting is how state propaganda has once again become the laughing stock of Chinese social media.
This has happened a lot recently.
Xi Jinpingin period, Chinese propaganda developed. The party has taken into account today's needs and the quality has improved. At the same time, confidence in the administration has increased.
However, the state has been unable to respond to the population's gloomy mood over the coronavirus and economic problems. Propaganda does not convince when it transforms black into white. The title, too out of step with reality, did not go unnoticed by the general public.
Soon, social media grew tired of the pastiches of the Peoples Daily article.
Guess who is the most famous German in China? joked the law professor Henri Gao In department after the article was published. Renate Koppe, who became famous thanks to her quote in the People's Daily, the whole country is full of optimism amid China's worst economic crisis.
The anger of the Chinese even resulted in a wave of censorship.
To party the Chinese sense of irony doesn't seem funny. According to current laws, regulations and ordinances, this topic is not allowed, the Weibo search engine announced, writing in the search: The whole country is full of an optimistic atmosphere.
Despite these limitations, the search still made it possible to discover a few publications.
A mockup posted on Wechat was titled Generation Z is full of optimism. The character invented here goes on an adventure in different Chinese regions, discovering, among other things, the possibilities of boredom and the procreative projects of Chinese youth.
Another Wechat article was more relevant. Its title was the same as that of the original Peoples Daily interview. However, it was several rows of laughing faces that ended in tears.
The anger of the Chinese even resulted in a wave of censorship. The US Embassy in Beijing's Weibo post about giraffe conservation was met with a wave of comments lamenting the economic situation. Under the cover of the Chinese authorities, similar comments would have quickly disappeared.
China management also had to take ten strong measures to save the stock market. Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Yi Huiman was fired on Wednesday. The government is pumping money into stocks.
The stock market reacts quickly to changes: China's stock market has begun to recover. A far more difficult task is restoring the Chinese people's trust in the country's leaders to pre-pandemic levels.
Optimism cannot be restored through propaganda.
