



Former President Donald Trump's visit to Harrisburg could impact traffic

Updated: 10:23 a.m. EST, February 9, 2024

Former President Donald Trump will be in Harrisburg today and his visit could impact rush hour traffic tonight. Trump is expected to depart Harrisburg International Airport during one of this region's busiest travel periods. We're told no long-term road or highway closures are planned. But when the former president's motorcade approaches the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, they'll likely close the intersection of Elmerton and Cameron just to get through. However, this shouldn't last very long. With the Great American Outdoor Show and the former president's visit, you can expect to see an increase in traffic throughout the afternoon and evening near the agricultural show complex.

