Former main opposition leader faces prison for insulting Erdoan's son





Turkish prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to two years for the former leader of the country's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for insulting one of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's sons , reported the official Anadolu news agency. Kemal Kldarolu faces charges over statements he made about Bilal Erdoan during a rally in the northern province of Amasya in January 2014. The indictment was drawn up by the Anadolu General Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul based on a criminal complaint filed by Bilal Erdoan through his lawyer. Kldarolu no longer enjoys parliamentary immunity and can be prosecuted as an ordinary citizen. He was not elected to Parliament in the May general elections because he was a presidential candidate against President Erdoan. He lost the race and was kicked out of the party leadership in November. Kldarolu reportedly submitted a written defense to prosecutors regarding the charges. The former CHP leader faces a prison sentence of three months to two years if convicted. In his 2014 speech, Kldarolu referred to the corruption investigations of December 2013 in which the close entourage of Erdoan, then prime minister, was involved. He accused Erdoan and his family of being involved in corruption and calling the investigations a coup against himself in order to cover up corruption allegations. He also spoke about a pro-government foundation, the Turkish Youth and Education Service Foundation (TRGEV), an organization of which Bilal Erdoan is a board member. Kldarolu claimed that the elder Erdoan issued a zoning permit to a businessman for valuable land in Istanbul on the condition that the businessman donate other land he owned in Istanbul to TRGEV . Kldarolu claimed it was corruption and nepotism. What kind of privilege does your son have? His privilege is to be the head of a bribe collection center. This foundation is a place where money obtained through bribery and corruption is collected, Kldarolu said with reference to TRGEV. The bribery and corruption investigations from December 17 to 25 shook the country in 2013. The investigation involved the family members of four ministers as well as the children of former Prime Minister and current President Erdoan. Investigations conducted from December 17 to 25 led to the resignation of four ministers, to which Erdoan responded by claiming that the corruption scandal was fabricated by supporters of the Glen movement within the police in an attempt to overthrow his government . The Glen Movement, a faith group inspired by the views of Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen, has denied the claims. Hundreds of police officers and members of the judiciary have been arrested and some arrested for alleged illegal activities during corruption investigations. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

