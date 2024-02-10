Pakistan elections: What imprisoned Imran Khan said in AI-generated video message | World News





Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday claimed victory in Pakistan's 2024 general elections through a pre-recorded audiovisual message created using artificial intelligence, hours after his political rival and ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claimed to have won the elections. In the video, posted on his official x account (formerly known as Twitter), Imran Khan can be seen speaking in front of a camera, but his voice does not seem to sync with his lip movements.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (REUTERS)

In the message, Imran Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a victory achieved despite what he called a “crackdown” against his party. Dismissing Nawaz Sharif's previous claims of victory, Imran Khan told voters the result had frightened those in power.

My beloved compatriots. By showing up in such large numbers and exercising your democratic right to vote, you have laid the foundation for restoring the freedom to exercise citizens' rights. I congratulate you all for helping us win the elections by a wide margin. Nawaz Sharif is an unintelligent leader who gave a victory speech when his party was trailing by 30 seats, the cricketer-turned-former prime minister can be heard saying in the video.

“No Pakistani will accept this (election malpractice) and the international media has also widely reported on it. You don't need to be afraid Celebrate the victory Even after two years of massive oppression and injustice, we won the 2024 elections with all their might,” he said. .

Imran Khan's comments come as independent candidates, mainly supported by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, won the most seats – 98 out of 245. According to reports, the number of seats for party loyalists PTI has surpassed that of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz. Sharif's PML (N) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which won 69 and 51 seats respectively.

However, despite this, Nawaz Sharif claimed victory in the national elections, saying his PML-N party emerged as the largest in the results.

The Pakistan Muslim League is today the largest party in the country after the elections and it is our duty to take this country out of the turmoil,” Sharif told a crowd of supporters gathered outside his home in Lahore, Pakistan. is from the country.

Nawaz Sharif seeks allies

Admitting that his party did not have a sufficient majority to form a government without the support of others, Nawaz Sharif invited his allies to join the coalition to form the government in Pakistan.

It would have been fine if we had won a full mandate and become the majority party and formed the government, but even then we would have invited other parties to join us and march with us. But as we do not have sufficient majority to form the government on our own, we will invite other allied parties who were successful in the elections to join us and jointly form a government and jointly bring Pakistan out of its difficulties, Nawaz Sharif. said in Urdu.

(With contribution from agencies)

