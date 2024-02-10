BORIS JOHNSON: Putin's interview with his accomplice Tucker Carlson was straight out of Hitler's playbook. I pray that Americans see through this unholy charade

When Tucker Carlson went to the Kremlin, he held a position well known to history. He was to be the tyrant's lackey, the dictator's dictaphone and the traitor of journalism.

In his flattering, laughing, open-mouthed happiness at having a scoop, he betrayed his viewers and listeners around the world.

He didn't ask difficult questions. He did not ask Putin why he is still using the most brutal modern means of warfare to mutilate and murder innocent Ukrainian civilians.

He did not blame him for the tortures, the rapes, the kindergarten explosions, all completely unnecessary and unprovoked. Not once has he tried to stem the flow of Putin's lies.

Instead, he gasped at Putin's alleged erudition, stupidly accepting the mixture of half-chewed Wikipedia and outright lies like the bizarre (and disturbing) suggestion that Poland was somehow responsible for his own partition and its destruction in 1939, as if Russia had had no participation in the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact*.

Vladimir Putin was interviewed this week by American journalist Tucker Carlson at the Moscow Kremlin.

He did not dispute the ridiculous suggestion that the British government had persuaded the Ukrainians to continue fighting, rather than surrender to Putin's loving graces, in spring 2022.

History Corner *Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact: a secret 1939 agreement stipulating mutual non-aggression between the Soviet Union and Germany. **The Schieswig-Holstein Question: a complex 19th-century diplomatic controversy between Denmark, Prussia and Austria over the status of two duchies, Schleswig (Danish in the north and German in the south) and Holstein (German)

As every member of the Ukrainian government will confirm, from Zelensky on down, nothing and no one could have stopped these lion-hearted Ukrainians from fighting for their country and nothing will.

Over the past two years, Putin has definitively demolished his own thesis. Through his reckless and criminal violence, he proved himself completely wrong.

He revealed that Ukraine is not just a country, but a great country, and through his stupid miscalculations he helped breed a patriotic feeling stronger and more inextinguishable than any other in the world.

But of course, Tucker Carlson didn't make that point. He let the Russian leader dwell for half an hour on the supposed historical non-existence of Ukraine, then exclaimed about Putin's encyclopedic knowledge.

Not since George Galloway visited Baghdad and praised the indefatigability of Saddam Hussein have we seen such a display of idiotic servility to a tyrant.

Ukrainian artillery fires towards the front line near Bakhmut during the war against Russia. Nothing could have stopped these lion-hearted Ukrainians from fighting for their country – and nothing will

In a way, it's unfair to blame Carlson for his abject performance. He wasn't there to argue. He was just the medium, the sewer, the pipe through which the unprocessed mush of Putin's message could be sprayed where Putin wants it most, in the heart of America's fertile lands.

The message to the American people was simple. It's not your problem, Putin said. It's a European problem. Stay out of this conflict, let me finish this and soon we can all be at peace. It's a message Americans have heard before.

In June 1940, shortly after Hitler invaded France, WR Hearst's newspapers obtained an interview with the German dictator, mainly because Hearst had long expressed sympathy for Hitler.

The chosen journalist was a German-American named Von Wiegand, who had already conducted several positive interviews with the Führer.

Von Wiegand was duly ushered into a captured French castle, where he found Hitler, von Ribbentrop and others, and with the aid of detailed notes he had prepared, Hitler imparted his uninterrupted historical wisdom to the American journalist.

This is Europe, not America, Hitler said. Americans had nothing to fear from Nazi Germany and no reason to intervene. He did not particularly want to conquer Paris, he said; he did not even want to wage war on the European continent.

He simply wanted to assert the ancient rights of the German-speaking peoples. Does this sound familiar?

Like Hitler, Putin is now expanding on the alleged injustices suffered by speakers of his native language. Listen to Putin talking about the Russian-speakers of Donbass or the Hungarian-speakers of western Ukraine, and you can hear Hitler talking about the Sudetenland or Alsace-Lorraine.

Of course, Putin kicked off the interview with his half-hour monologue about Yaroslav the Wise and Rurik and the events of the 9th century; because he wants to give American viewers and voters the impression that this is all just a confusing euro problem, one of six out of half a dozen issues from Schleswig-Holstein** that goes back hundreds of years ago. years, where the truth is as raw as Putin himself.

The Russian leader chose to invade a sovereign, independent European country with no justification other than his arrogant desire to crush that country and rebuild the Soviet Union. Like Hitler, he is obviously lying about his future intentions.

After all, he openly lied about his intention to invade Ukraine. He told the world, he told me personally, that he would not invade Ukraine, just weeks before he ordered the tanks to arrive.

Why on earth should he be trusted to honor a peace deal now, even if the Ukrainians were trying to make one? He obviously cannot be trusted in Poland, nor in the Baltic States, nor elsewhere in the vast periphery of the former Soviet Union.

So I pray that the American people are able to see through the unholy charade of an interview last night. I know how many American Congressmen and women have been fans of Tucker Carlson, and I say: remember Charles Lindbergh, remember the America Firsters, remember how many American legislators first opposed to involvement in the war against Hitler.

Well, they were wrong then, and Tucker Carlson supporters are sorely wrong about Putin today. To all those Republicans currently blocking aid to Ukraine, I say: for God's sake, remember who you are.

You are the heirs of Ronald Reagan, the leaders of earth's last hope. You cannot make America great again by selling out Ukraine and allowing Putin to use violence to rebuild the Soviet empire.

Vladimir Putin personally told Boris Johnson that he would not invade Ukraine, just weeks before ordering the tanks to arrive.

On the contrary, by investing just a fraction of the US defense budget, you can help these valiant Ukrainians turn the tide, put Putin back in his box and thus help secure the Euro-Atlantic area for a generation, without risking a single risk. . American soldier.

You can show the world that trying to change borders by force will lead to disaster; because the biggest lie of all, and the one Putin most hoped to project through his interview, is that the Russian leader is destined to win. He is no more invincible than Adolf Hitler; in fact, he is doomed to lose.

He has already suffered colossal losses, but that is not the point. No matter how much Ukrainian territory he temporarily occupies, he will never be able to conquer their minds.

I hope and believe that if President Trump is re-elected, he will confound his critics, reverse his party's position, and complete the work he began when he became the first American president to give weapons to the Ukrainians.

I say this because ultimately all American presidents know that our collective security is indivisible. Ultimately, Americans can be counted on to do the right thing, having exhausted, as the old adage goes, all available alternatives.

Tucker Carlson did us all a favor last night in that he proposed as an alternative a Putin victory, the destruction of Ukraine and the descent of much of Europe, once again, into the darkness and fear. This cannot and must not happen.