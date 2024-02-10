Government injustice, DIJ BEM Forum urges President Joko Widodo to end abuse of authority – FORNEWS.CO





JOGJA, fornews.co-– Intercepted by a cordon of police officers, dozens of students tried to break the iron barrier while demonstrating in front of the DIJ Provincial DPRD building, Friday, February 9, 2024. The demonstration of student members of the BEM Forum throughout the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIJ) demands that the government be unfair in the democratic process of the 2024 elections. Protesters rejected Joko Widodo's statement that allowed the president and ASN to campaign and side with a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. They also protested against the Constitutional Court (MK) siding with President Joko Widodo's family, which clearly violated the ethics of state administrators. In their speech at the protest, they said the authorities were committing and displaying shameless abuse of authority and power. Even without shame, authorities commit deviations by abusing their authority for practical political purposes. “Politics in Indonesia is increasingly shamelessly showing the symptoms of abuse of power and authority,” the protester said. Practical politics means that authorities mobilize state resources to serve their personal interests. “So we can be sure that democracy in Indonesia today has moved away from the corridors of the Constitution.” The attempt by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to win his son in the 2024 presidential election has become a priority for protesters. To maintain law and democracy in Indonesia, BEM through the DIJ read dozens of demands during a demonstration in front of the DIJ DPRD building. Among the demands read, they urged state administrators and officials to demonstrate neutrality in the democratic process of the 2024 elections, including ending abuses of the president's authority. Stop the politicization of welfare and thoroughly investigate the misuse of the welfare budget. Restore the dignity of the Constitutional Court and the independence of the KPK and demand the impeachment of the KPU chairman. Demand the prosecution and arrest of perpetrators of human rights violations. And finally, urge the legislative, judicial and exclusive institutions to fulfill their functions. The protesters then dispersed and would return if their demands were not met. (Adam) Copyright Fornews.co 2023. All rights reserved.

