



ASIA/TURKEY – Istanbul: a Byzantine church will be used as a mosque in the future Friday February 9, 2024

Istanbul (Agenzia Fides) – After Hagia Sophia, another historic Byzantine church in Istanbul, used as a museum for 79 years, will again house prayers and Islamic rites and will be used as a mosque. This is the ancient church of Chora, known throughout the world for its incomparable frescoes and mosaics.

According to the Turkish media, starting with the daily Yeni Safak, the date has already been set: on February 23, the Chora Church (KariyeCami) will open its doors for Friday prayers. The project to transform the museum into an Islamic place of worship dates back to 2020 and was to be implemented in October of the same year. The project was then frozen to allow restoration work to be carried out. Today, Turkish media reports that “the long restoration” of the so-called “Kariye Mosque” is complete. Chora Church is located in the northwestern part of the old city of Istanbul, not far from the Byzantine Adrianople Gate. It is considered one of the most important examples of Byzantine sacred architecture. The ancient monastic complex was founded in the 6th century. The church was built in the 12th century and completely renovated at the beginning of the 14th century. After the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople, the building continued to serve as a church and was not transformed into a mosque until 1511. After being transformed into a mosque, the mosaics and frescoes were covered with lime but were not restored. not been destroyed. At the end of World War II, the building was restored by archaeologists and experts from the Byzantine Institute of America and the Dumbarton Oaks Center for Byzantine Studies and transformed into a state museum in 1945 by order of the Council of Ministers of the 'era. The mosaics and frescoes that decorate the interior of the church are among the most important works of Byzantine art. The frescoes and mosaics focus on the incarnation of God as a saving event. The Greek name of the basilica is “Church of the Holy Savior outside the city”. “En te Chra”, an expression still used at the time to designate the building, literally means “in the countryside”. In August 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the decision of the Council of State which, on November 19, 2019, revoked the decision to transform the church into a museum in 1958. Although the building is used for worship Islamic, the frescoes are covered. with specially designed red carpets. (NT) (Agenzia Fides 9/2/2024)

Share:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fides.org/en/news/74705-ASIA_TURKEY_Istanbul_Byzantine_church_to_be_used_as_a_mosque_in_the_future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos