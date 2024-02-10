Before U.S.-Vietnam relations were transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2023, observers predicted the move would provoke backlash from China. However, Beijing reacted rather moderately and Chinese President Xi Jinping made an official visit to Vietnam shortly after US President Joe Biden. Chinese media coverage of Xi's visit also indicated that Sino-Vietnamese relations remain on good terms.

These positive developments suggest that Vietnam has found the right balance in managing its relations with the two major great powers.

One of the hallmarks of a great power is its significant military might and willingness to use force to defend its key interests. The case of Ukraine demonstrates that once a great power has increased its efforts to use force, it is no longer possible to stop it. This means that the primary objective of small and medium-sized states in managing relations with major powers must be to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity while minimizing the risk of war. Vietnam is no exception to these threats.

Vietnam has historically managed its great power relations through a distinctive balance of deterrence, assurance, and hedging strategies. As a country with a long history of fighting invasions, the Vietnamese people understand the need to maintain a robust national defense force for deterrence purposes. The ever-present risk of conflict in the South China Sea has forced Vietnam to significantly modernize your army with particular emphasis on development maritime capabilities. Deterrence, even if it is not always effective against determined adversaries, can prove effective in thwarting opportunistic attacks.

But deterrence alone is rarely sufficient to maintain the peace. In some cases, this could lead to miscalculations if not accompanied by agile and skillful diplomacy. World War I is a classic case of what can happen if deterrence is decoupled from assurance. For Vietnam, insurance is the centerpiece of an overall effort to manage relations with major powers. To reassure major powers, Vietnam frequently uses all available diplomatic channels to credibly signal that it seeks mutually beneficial cooperation and will not jeopardize the security or interests of any party.

This approach is deeply rooted in the recognition that even the leaders of the most powerful state can feel insecure and accept extreme levels of risk to regain a sense of security. Vietnam therefore chose to supervise the partnership with the United States as part of a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, to signal benevolent intentions.

Vietnamese and Chinese officials also held discussions Before before and after the improvement in relations with the United States, probably to reassure Beijing that this improvement is not aimed at containing China.

The final element of Vietnam's great power-balancing triad is active cover. The rapprochement between the United States and China has shown Vietnamese policymakers that major powers are willing to make deals behind the backs of their junior allies when it serves their interests. Numerous Vietnamese Communist Party documents since the end of the Cold War have emphasized the need to counter these risks by pursuing the diversification and multilateralization of Vietnam's foreign relations.

As a result, Vietnam did not cut ties with Russia after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, despite significant pressure from the West. Vietnam also actively engages with several middle powers, including Japan, India, South Korea and Australia. By engaging with these countries, Vietnam strengthens its diplomatic influence and gains access to various economic, military and technological advantages. This avoids overreliance on any single great power, while providing Vietnam with a greater range of policy options and a collective support system that can serve as a counterbalance to great power influence.

More importantly, Vietnamese foreign policy continues to emphasize the vital role of ASEAN. Hanoi recognizes that the regional bloc remains essential to safeguarding peace and stability in Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region. These policies illustrate Vietnam’s resolute efforts to work closely with like-minded partners to strengthen and assert their collective action amid great power competition.

Recent positive interactions with the United States and China show that Vietnam's balance of assertiveness, hedging, and deterrence to manage great power relations has worked so far. Nonetheless, the evolving geopolitical landscape presents challenges that will require Vietnam to continually adapt and recalibrate its strategy. Key challenges include sustained great power competition, ongoing disputes in the South China Sea as well as transnational threats such as climate change, pandemics and the regulation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

To confront this complex environment of worsening geopolitical tensions, Vietnam must maintain its diplomatic agility and strategic autonomy while firmly supporting an order that adheres to international laws and norms. Pursuing a proactive but principled approach could successfully safeguard Vietnamese sovereignty while avoiding the scourge of war.

Dr. Ngo Di Lan is a researcher at the Institute of Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies of the Vietnam Diplomatic Academy..