Boris Johnson attacks Tucker Carlson over Putin interview: The Hitler Handbook





Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Boris Johnson attacked Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin, saying it was straight out of Hitler's playbook. The American television network had been the tyrant's lackey, the dictator's dictaphone and a traitor to journalism, he declared. He accused the former Fox News host of betraying viewers and listeners around the world for not blaming the Russian leader for torture, rape, the kindergarten explosion in Ukraine, and he n Didn't even try once to stem the flow of lies. in a column for Mail+. Putin's message to America was straight out of Hitler's playbook: stay out of this conflict…and soon we can all be at peace. The only difference is that Hitler conveyed his message, in June 1940, shortly after his invasion of France, through the diaries of WR Hearst and a German-American journalist called Von Wiegand, he suggested. . Earlier, Rishi Sunak called Putin's claims that the West and NATO were responsible for the war in Ukraine as clearly ridiculous. Mr Johnson also attacked the allegation that the British government persuaded the Ukrainians to continue fighting rather than surrender following the spring 2022 invasion. Nothing and no one could have stopped these lion-hearted Ukrainians from fighting for their country and nothing will, he said. He said he hoped and believed that if President Trump was re-elected, he would confuse his critics (and) give weapons to the Ukrainians. In this photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to American talk show host Tucker Carlson at the Moscow Kremlin on February 6, 2024. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) And he urged Republican politicians currently blocking aid to Ukraine to remember, for God's sake, who you are. You are the heirs of Ronald Reagan, the leaders of earth's last hope. The two-hour, seven-minute interview began with a lengthy diatribe from Putin on Russian history and its relations with Ukraine. The White House warned against believing everything Putin said in the interview. Former Prime Minister Mr Johnson was one of the first Western leaders to visit Kiev after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, he was also criticized for his plans to visit the war-torn country after leaving office. The Independent revealed that senior military officials believed he was seeking publicity in a war zone and urged him not to go.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-tucker-carlson-putin-hitler-b2493769.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos