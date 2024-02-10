Actions taken now will have lasting impacts in the Indo-Pacific region

Gen. Kevin B. Schneider assumed command of Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), succeeding Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach in a Ceremony of February 9 at Joint Base Pearl HarborHickam, Hawaii.

Schneider, who comes to the post after a stint as chief of staff, emphasized during his first speech the strength and capacity of global partnerships, a key asset as the United States seeks to combat influence and the growing power of China in the region.

Those who seek to challenge us will never be able to match him, they can only envy him, Schneider said. Our ability to work together has evolved from basic coordination to high-end interoperability in complex scenarios.

Schneider has extensive operational experience in the Indo-Pacific region; he previously served as commander of U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, as well as chief of staff of PACAF and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Beginning in the 1990s, he served as an F-16 instructor pilot at Misawa Air Base, Japan, and Osan Air Base, South Korea.

Reflecting on his decades of service in the region, he highlighted significant changes in the security situation.

The situation has become more difficult, more serious and now has much greater potential for volatility, Schneider said, expressing concerns about those seeking to undermine the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific theater. “They do this through economic coercion, political intimidation and military aggression. And the costs and impacts of these malicious actions can be significant for the populations of the region. This comes with a loss of sovereignty, a loss of transparency, a government loss of economic freedoms and an attack on human rights.

Late last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told President Joe Biden that Beijing plans to reunify Taiwan with mainland China, only the timing remaining undecided. Meanwhile, a CSIS Report As of January, the number of North Korean provocations has tripled over the past three years.

Over the past year and a half, the world has become a very dangerous place, said Wilsbach, who would go on to become head of Air Combat Command.

You can start with North Korea and of course Russia is also a Pacific nation. There are problems in the Arctic, and even forces in Antarctica, Wilsbach said. And then of course we have China, and China has been very clear about its intentions, its writings and its rhetoric are such that it wants to control Taiwan. They would like to do it peacefully, but they will do it by force, if necessary. And if you watched what they did with their military, they are preparing to do it by force.

The experts have expressed growing concern on the likelihood of China engaging in actual hostilities.

Our job is to convince them that this is not a good idea. This is called deterrence, Wilsbach said.

Taiwan's air power recently received a boost when the USAF announced it had completed the $4.5 billion “Peace Phoenix Rising” program, upgrading 139 of Taiwan's F-16 fighter jets. Taiwan towards the advanced F-16V configuration. Next on the agenda will be the delivery of 66 new F-16s over the next two to three years.

Underscoring his commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, Schneider stressed the importance of ensuring stability in the region.

This is not just about PACAF, nor is it just about the U.S. Air Force, Schneider said. This is an important time for this region and for the world. And the steps we take now to ensure stability and deter aggression in the face of multiple growing challenges will have far-reaching and lasting impacts.