



Efforts to control inflation in Turkey, including through interest rate hikes, will continue “with determination”, the country's new central bank chief said on Thursday, offering some certainty about the efforts aimed at repairing the battered economy after the surprise resignation of his predecessor. Speaking for the first time since taking over the central bank on Saturday, Fatih Karahan, a former Goldman Sachs executive, said he expects inflation to fall significantly this year and next year. Karahan, who was deputy governor of the bank, was part of a new team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek that is tackling the country's economic woes by raising borrowing costs. “We will continue our efforts to achieve disinflation with determination. The duty of the central bank is to ensure and maintain price stability,” Karahan told reporters in the Turkish capital Ankara. Karahan replaced Hafize Gaye Erkan, who took over as head of the bank in June. She announced her resignation Friday evening on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying she was the victim of a “smear campaign” and would resign to spare her family further anguish. A major Turkish newspaper said last month that his parents exercised undue influence within the financial institution and that his father even fired a bank employee. Erkan vehemently refuted these allegations. Under Simsek and Erkan, the central bank approved a series of rate hikes to combat inflation, normalizing Turkey's economic policy, a reversal from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's long-held belief that Lower borrowing costs dampen inflation. This goes against conventional economic thinking. Erdogan, who has already fired central bank governors who rejected his unorthodox policies, named the new economic team after being re-elected in May. Economists say his previous efforts to keep interest rates low despite soaring inflation helped trigger a currency crisis and drive up the cost of living, leaving households struggling to afford basic goods. Turkey's central bank recently raised its key interest rate by 2.5 percentage points in January, as inflation reached nearly 65%. Following a series of central bank hikes, interest rates rose from 8.5% in June to 45% late last month, a move widely welcomed by foreign investors who had previously turned their backs on Turkey. Despite these increases, inflation remains high. Consumer prices rose a staggering 64.86% in January from a year earlier, according to figures released Monday, up from 64.77% in December. Karahan expects inflation to fall in the coming months. “The end of 2024 [inflation] the forecast is estimated at 36%, and the end-2025 forecast is estimated at 14%,” he said. This figure would still be high. For example, many central banks around the world are targeting 2% inflation and have used a rapid series of interest rate hikes to reduce consumer price spikes that followed supply chain problems during the Covid-19 pandemic, then increased in 2019. food and energy costs linked to the Russian war in Ukraine. [AP]

