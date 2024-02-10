How Taiwan's elections challenge the power of the Chinese Communist Party | Election news

If free and fair national elections are considered the hallmark of a democratic state, Taiwan has much to boast about.

In January, the autonomous island held its eighth presidential election alongside a parliamentary vote.

Just 100 miles away, across the narrow Taiwan Strait, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has ruled China since 1949, and although the party often claims to govern a democratic state, there is no comparable electoral process. with the Taiwanese.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has referred to comprehensive people's democracy to describe China's political system in which the people are the masters, but the party-state apparatus manages the people's affairs on their behalf.

Ken Cai*, a 35-year-old entrepreneur from Shanghai, does not subscribe to Xi's definition of democracy.

The truth is that [mainland] The Chinese people have never been allowed to choose their own leaders, Ken told Al Jazeera.

It's just propaganda.

Ken's critical assessment stands in stark contrast to the CCP's often-presented claim that one-party rule is considered satisfactory by the Chinese people.

President Xi has long asserted that China is following a unique development path, led by its distinctive governance system. Chinese officials have also criticized Beijing's record on human rights and democracy as being based on a lack of understanding of China and the Chinese people.

This is why Taiwan's successful holding of multi-party elections calls into question Beijing's argument that liberal democracy is incompatible with Chinese culture.

At the same time, Taiwan's liberal democratic system clashes with Xi's vision of a rejuvenated Chinese nation firmly under CCP control and a wayward Taiwan ultimately unified with the Chinese mainland.

The Taiwanese experience is a clear affront to the CCP's narrative, said Chong Ja Ian, associate professor of Chinese foreign policy at the National University of Singapore.

Taiwan's elections are a much more sensitive issue for Beijing than elections in other democracies, because the democratic example set by Taipei can be a more direct source of inspiration for mainland Chinese citizens, said Yaqiu Wang, director research for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. within the US-based advocacy group Freedom House.

When you see that people in your own group enjoy democracy and can elect their leaders, that can cause particular frustration with your own unelected leaders, Wang said.

This makes Taiwan's elections a threat to the CCP, she added.

China censors Taiwanese elections

Perhaps unsurprisingly, although leaders of countries like Japan, the Philippines and the United States have congratulated Taiwan on its election success, the Chinese government has not.

Relations between China and Taiwan have been in a downward spiral since the election of incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016.

The CCP views Tsai, her replacement, President-elect William Lai Ching-te, and other members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as foreign-backed separatists and does not rule out the use of force in future Taiwan's unification plans with China. .

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) in Beijing, reacted to the election results by saying that Lai's 40 percent vote and the DPP's loss of the parliamentary majority revealed that the party could not not represent the dominant public opinion on the island. will not hinder the inevitable trend of China's reunification.

On social media in China, many reacted to Chen's comments by focusing on Beijing's democratic credentials.

Enough, how can you already criticize other people's elections when you don't even allow elections at home, one user wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

So a general election does not represent mainstream public opinion? What new type of understanding is this? Read another comment, while a third even directly attacked Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office: [TAO is] the most shameless, useless and wasteful department in government.

All three comments have since been removed by censors.

Ailene Long*, a 31-year-old translator from the Chinese city of Shenzhen, told Al Jazeera she found comments criticizing Taiwan's elections over the shortcomings of China's political system ridiculous.

You can't ask about public opinion in Taiwan when the Chinese have never been allowed to choose anything other than the Communist Party, Ailene said.

Freedom Houses Wang observed that many similar Chinese reactions were popping up on Chinese social media platforms as the Taiwanese election results came in.

But many of them were quickly evacuated, even within minutes many were missing, she told Al Jazeera.

Hashtags, comments and news about Taiwan's elections have been repeatedly removed from Chinese social media by the state's extensive censorship network. Alongside strict censorship, there were also signs that Chinese authorities on Taiwan's election day attempted to drown out interest in Chinese social media by inflating other hashtags.

Such actions were a way for authorities to quell public criticism, Wang said, but the underlying sentiment remained one of dissatisfaction with the Beijing government.

China's democratic deficit in difficult economic times

Shanghai's Ken Cai believes that much of the online commentary about Taiwan's elections was actually intended to express dissatisfaction with the situation in China.

The economy is not good for many people, many are struggling and so are taking the opportunity to express their frustration with the government, he explained.

For Ken, Taiwan's elections also demonstrate the extent to which Beijing and Taipei diverge.

Ken recounted how his grandparents told him they were afraid of Taiwanese nationalists attacking China and that they had heard stories from Taiwan about repression against the Taiwanese people.

After the Kuomintang (KMT), known as the Chinese Nationalists, were defeated by the Communists in the Chinese Civil War, they fled to Taiwan in 1949, where they initially had ambitions to reconquer mainland China. To consolidate its hold on Taiwan, the KMT imposed martial law, suppressed civil liberties, and arrested Taiwanese opposed to their rule.

But today it seems that Taiwan has free elections, a good economy and good relations with Western countries, while China has none of these, he said.

According to him, China's democratic deficit became particularly apparent during the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai in 2022, when most of the metropolis was put under strict lockdown.

The lockdown was worse than COVID, he said.

A lot of people suffered, but the government didn't listen to us or care about us, and maybe it would have been different in a more democratic system.

For Ailene Long in Shenzhen, the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic convinced her that China needed political reforms, with Taiwan's recent elections presenting an attractive alternative.

Ailene has been paying close attention to the elections in Taiwan, where she studied at a university for two years starting in 2013. Today, the cold air blowing between Beijing and Taipei makes it increasingly difficult for her to organize work trips and visit friends in Taiwan.

So I was hoping that the opposition party would be elected this time so that things would become easier again, she said, referring to Taiwan's largest opposition party, the KMT, which has traditionally been more favorable to China than the DPP.

On election weekend, she was disappointed when the final vote count showed a victory for DPP Lai, but at the same time she respects the result.

And I think the Chinese government should also learn to respect such elections and perhaps also be more open to holding similar elections in China, she said.

If the Taiwanese can hold free elections with different political parties, why can't we?

Ailene also believes that democratic reforms would strengthen the CCP's legitimacy in China and its assertion that the Chinese people are their own masters.

This would show that they take popular democracy seriously.

*Names have been changed to respect their requests for anonymity given the sensitivity of the subject.