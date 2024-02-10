Politics
Presidential candidates ready for final big rallies – Politics
Presidential candidates are gearing up for their final big rallies Saturday to ignite their bases and sway undecided voters, as campaigning winds down ahead of next week's election.
The candidates will enter a period of reflection on Sunday until the big day of February 14, where three competitors are race to succeed the hugely popular President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who has ruled Indonesia for a decade and cannot run again.
The election is between two popular former governors, Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan and former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, who has risen in opinion polls with the president's tacit support, and the incumbent president's son as his running mate.
At stake is leadership over the next five years of a mineral-rich G20 economy of 270 million people, which is positioning itself as a future destination for multinational companies in downstream industries.
More than 20,000 legislative and administrative positions will also be decided next week, contested by 259,000 candidates.
Ganjar, the largest party, will seek to consolidate its support in Central Java, where it served for two decades as governor and legislator, while Anies, an independent candidate who served as governor of the capital from 2017 to 2022 , will hold its rally at the city's largest stadium.
Defense Minister Prabowo is participating in his third consecutive election and is holding his rally at another stadium in Jakarta, hoping to convert his large social media following among young Indonesians into votes. More than half of Indonesia's 204.8 million voters are under 40.
Prabowo received a boost on Friday when the latest survey According to Indikator Politik Indonesia, he would get a majority, with 51.8 percent support among the 1,200 respondents.
A runoff will take place in June if no candidate obtains more than 50 percent of the votes.
Anies was the preferred candidate of 24.1 percent of respondents, while 19.6 percent opted for Ganjar, with around 4.5 percent undecided.
Undecided voters could play a crucial role with former academic Anies and populist Ganjar in forcing a runoff between the top two, a scenario that could significantly change the dynamics of the presidential race.
Arya Fernandes of the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies said a good turnout was vital if Prabowo was to achieve victory next week.
“It depends on Prabowo’s ability to guarantee that his supporters will go to the polls,” he said.
Prabowo underwent a rebrand in an attempt to shed his reputation as an angry nationalist and feared lieutenant of the late strongman Suharto, now cultivating a softer image as a cat-loving, awkward-dancing grandfather.
But Arya believes his growing popularity comes from relying on the implicit support of the president, whose allies view former rival Prabowo as the best. candidate for continuity.
Prabowo is accused of rights abuses while serving as military leader during the final days of Indonesia's Suharto dictatorship a generation ago.
Analysts say his great wealth, nationalist verve in his populist speeches and strongman credentials as an influential army leader all contributed to his leadership.
He has also cultivated a “cute grandpa” image on social media, aiming to appeal to young voters.
The election has already been mired in controversy after Jokowi's brother-in-law issued a ruling last year lowering the age of candidates, allowing the president's son to run for vice president.
Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 36-year-old mayor of the city of Surakarta, became Prabowo's running mate in order to promote his election.
