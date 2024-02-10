Taylor Swift impresses Chinese women tired of Xi Jinping's conservative era





Women sing feminist lyrics denouncing gender inequality. Teenagers in sparkly dresses dance to songs celebrating LGBTQ freedoms. The number 1989, the most sensitive year in modern Chinese politics, is displayed in giant letters on the theater screen.

This was the scene at a recent screening of Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film in Beijing, while the American pop juggernaut fills cinemas throughout the Asian country with a young and female audience.

The values ​​celebrated in the show contrast sharply with those of the president Xi Jinping It's an increasingly conservative view of women, providing a rare outlet for young women who reject the Communist Party's ever-tightening social controls and rigid expectations.

Faced with a shrinking population, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong urged women to cultivate a culture of childbirth and take on a more domestic role. His administration crushed the nascent #MeToo movement and, in 2022, erased women from the Politburo for the first time in decades.

Shuo Tao, 22, watched the film twice. It was great, she said, kissing his bicep like Swift does while introducing her song The Man, about society's double standards for men and women. She gave me the courage and strength to say no to the things that hold me back, Tao added.

Alice Evans, a lecturer at Kings College London who studies gender equality, said Swift was extremely emotionally expressive, which resonated with a more gender-conscious younger generation.

China is a traditionally patriarchal society, in which women are expected to obey their fathers and husbands, Evans said. Many educated Chinese women are increasingly critical of sexual harassment, male violence and discrimination in the job market, she added.

Swift, an American billionaire in her 30s, left the world's second-largest economy on the highest-grossing music tour ever, which provided a $5.4 billion boost to the U.S. economy. His absence comes as China last month recorded the deepest rate of deflation since the global financial crisis, amid falling consumer confidence.

A typical Swiftie spends $1,500 to attend a live show, including the cost of tickets, hotels, flights and food. Hong Kong frontman John Lee has vowed to work hard to attract superstars after the American singer chose to perform in Tokyo and Singapore rather than the financial hub. Instead, the tour was broadcast in China on some 7,000 screens, raking in 95 million yuan ($13.2 million) at the box office, a boon for the industry even if it is not in top of the ranking.

Members of the China Film Bureau are under enormous pressure to fill theaters, due to overbuilding in the industry and a slowdown in the overall economy, Chris Fenton, a former film executive who wrote Feeding the Dragon, told about Hollywood's relations with China.

Although she's not very political, she has her own ideas on important issues, said Juzi, a 20-year-old woman who asked not to give her real name because she fears repercussions, explaining why the film was so popular. She also highlighted Swift's expressed public support for the LGBTQ community, another group that has faced government repression in recent years.

The 2023 Barbie movie was also seen as a rare outlet for Chinese feminists, in a country where the ruling party has increased censorship of concerts, films and streaming content. The blockbuster received critical acclaim in China during its limited release, as audiences rushed to see a film highlighting gender inequality.

Although Swift hails from Beijing's biggest political rival and is a symbol of an American company often ridiculed in Chinese state media, she has been welcome in China in the past. The Shanghai leg of his 2014 tour sold out in one minute, making it the fastest ticket sale in Chinese history.

Swift continued this tour with the release of her fifth studio album, 1989. The title, associated with her initials, TS, sparked speculation. Swift could run afoul of censors who could interpret the album's name as a reference to the bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square. pro-democracy demonstrations which took place in 1989.

This controversy did not materialize and the American star continued to find new audiences. Yangyang Zhou, 29, who took part in Swifts Reputation tour to the UK when she was a student there, has seen the film three times. It's that feeling of I deserve it, Zhou said, of why she embraced the music of the stars.

As Eras extends its run until March 1, Swift fans across the country are preparing to attend shows during the Lunar New Year holiday that begins Saturday. A weekly state media magazine summed up in a review last month why the show had been a runaway success.

She speaks of love, openly and courageously exposes her fragility, then she moves forward, continues to love, writes the author. It makes me feel very powerful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china/taylor-swift-wows-chinese-women-tired-of-xi-jinpings-conservative-era/articleshow/107572362.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos