Pakistan: Imran Khan calls Nawaz Sharif a 'low intelligence leader' in AI-generated video | Watch





Hours after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claimed to have won Pakistan's 2024 general elections, his political rival Imran Khan on Saturday released a pre-recorded audiovisual message created using artificial intelligence in which he also claimed victory.

In the video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter), Imran Khan can be seen speaking on camera, but his voice does not seem to sync with his lip movements.

President Imran Khan's victory speech (AI version) after an unprecedented fightback by the nation resulted in a landslide victory for PTI in the 2024 general elections,” he wrote in the caption.

Imran Khan, in the video, asked his supporters to rejoice in their victory despite what he called a “crackdown” against his party. Rejecting Nawaz Sharif's earlier claim of victory, Imran Khan informed the electorate that the result had “scared” the powerful.

My beloved compatriots. By showing up in such large numbers and exercising your democratic right to vote, you have laid the foundation for restoring the freedom to exercise citizens' rights. I congratulate you all for helping us win the elections by a wide margin. I had full confidence in your participation in such large numbers at the polls,” said the former Prime Minister.

The “London Plan” because of your active participation in the democratic exercise. Nawaz Sharif is an unintelligent leader who gave a victory speech when his party was trailing by 30 seats,” he added.

Currently, Pakistan faces days of political horse-trading after the latest election results released on Saturday showed no clear majority but a strong showing by independent candidates loyal to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defied a months-long crackdown that paralyzed the campaign and forced its candidates to run as independents with a combined result in Thursday's election that still challenged their main rivals.

After lengthy delays in results that gave rise to renewed allegations that the military establishment had engaged in electoral fraud, the military-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) declared victory as the party with the highest number of seats.

Published: February 10, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

