Pakistan Election Results 2024: From Prison to Victory? What's next for banned Imran Khan and his party-backed independents?





In a surprising turn of events, independent candidates with links to imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan did surprisingly well in recent elections, eclipsing established political parties led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Despite earlier projections, the late release of official results raised concerns about possible electoral manipulation, adding to existing political tensions in the country.

Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced difficulties ahead of the elections with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) excluding it as a bloc. Therefore, the PTI strategically shifted its support towards independent candidates. Despite the prolonged closure of polling stations and limited release of results by the ECP, the PTI expressed confidence in the performance of its supported candidates.

Omar Ayub Khan, chief organizer of the PTI, asserted in a video statement that independent candidates backed by the party could potentially secure a two-thirds majority to form the next federal government. However, the late announcement of the results, attributed to the ECP's “internet problems”, fueled speculation and raised concerns about possible irregularities in the electoral process. Implications for Imran Khan and the PTI The recent imprisonment of Imran Khan has further complicated the political landscape for PTI. With a ten-year ban on holding public office, Imran Khan faces political isolation until 2034. His absence has thrown the PTI into disarray, with key allies imprisoned or escaping arrest, which weakened the party structure.

The court ruling that deprived the PTI of its traditional electoral symbol, a cricket bat, coupled with the candidacy of independents, added another layer of complexity to the PTI's predicament. Currently, the PTI is led by a relatively unknown figure, Gohar Ali Khan.

Potential scenarios if PTI-backed candidates obtain a majority. The PTI-backed independent candidates could unite under one banner to form the new government. They could also seek coalition agreements with other political parties. The potential government may pursue legal avenues to overturn Imran Khan's prison sentences. and the ban on holding public office. Furthermore, efforts could be made to challenge the ECP's decision regarding Imran Khan's eligibility to contest future elections.

Implications for Pakistan's political landscape The specter of electoral fraud has overshadowed the electoral process, casting doubt on its integrity. The suspension of the country's mobile phone network on polling day, apparently for security reasons, further fueled concerns about possible manipulation. PTI Information Secretary Roof Hassan raised suspicions of falsification of the results based on reports from party agents on the ground.

The unexpected success of independent candidates, many of whom were supported by the PTI, raises uncertainties over the formation of the next government. With the PTI unable to present itself as a unified entity, the likelihood of a coalition government becomes high.

Political analysts expected the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to emerge as the frontrunner, given the perceived support from the military establishment. However, early indications suggest a lackluster performance from the PML-N, with Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz trailing in key constituencies.

