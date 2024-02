China's economic crisis is worsening significantly as inflation falls at its fastest rate in 14 years.

Consumer prices in China fell last month at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis. China's government faces growing pressure to prop up a crumbling economy as experts warn the consumer price index fell 0.8 percent in January from a year ago. On Thursday, the National Bureau of Statistics said the economy was at its weakest level since September 2009. It comes as calls grow for China to support an economic rebound. Consumer prices in China fell last month at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis. Getty Zhiwei Zhang, President and Chief Economist of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd, said: “Today's CPI data shows that China faces persistent deflationary pressure. “China must take swift and aggressive action to prevent deflationary expectations from taking hold among consumers.” The drop was worse than economists had forecast for a drop of 0.5 percent. Despite China implementing measures such as unlocking long-term liquidity for banks and issuing more government bonds to finance construction projects, confidence in the world's second-largest economy has waned. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: Last year, the country struggled with falling prices as China tried to revive domestic demand and consumer confidence. The core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.4 percent, slower than December and the smallest increase since June last year. Experts warn that the risk of deflation is a major concern. If China fails to reverse the trend, it risks falling into a downward spiral, in which people delay purchases due to expectations that prices will continue to fall. Last year, the country struggled with falling prices as China tried to revive domestic demand and consumer confidence. GETTY Economists suggest deflation could continue for at least another six months. Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, said: “Prolonged property woes and stock market volatility have hurt household confidence. “Deflationary pressure remains strong,” driven by a lack of demand leading to overcapacity, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/china-economic-crisis-inflation-drops The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos