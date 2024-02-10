Donald Trump supports 'American hero' Tim Sheehy in Senate race





Former President Donald Trump provided crucial support in the Montana Senate race for “American hero” and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy.

The 2024 Republican Senate primaries in Montana have drawn a lot of attention, as Republicans seek to field the top Republican candidate to oust Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mt., in a race that could determine the chamber's majority . For Trump, that candidate is Sheehy.

“I LOVE MONTANA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. “Tim Sheehy is an American hero and a very successful businessman from the great state of Montana. He is strongly supported by our incredible NRSC Chairman Steve Daines and many other patriotic Senators and Republicans who have supported our campaign to RETURN AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump's coveted endorsement comes the same day that Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who voted to overturn the former president's 2020 election, announced he was running for the Senate seat in Montana.

Trump endorsed Tim Sheehy in Montana's Senate race. (Sean Rayford)

The former president said that while he respects Rosendale, “Tim is the candidate currently best positioned to defeat Lazy Jon Tester.”

“I also respect Matt Rosendale and was very happy to support him in the past – and I will support him again in the future if he decides to change course and run for his seat in Congress. But in this case, Tim is the candidate currently best positioned to defeat Lazy Jon Tester and regain the Republican majority in the United States Senate,” Trump said.

Tim Sheehy, Republican candidate for Montana Senate and former Navy SEAL. (Tim Sheehy for Montana)

“Tim is a political outsider, strong on the border, in the military/veterans, and in our constantly under siege Second Amendment. He will stand tall in the fight against the radical left Democrats who are destroying our country. Besides, he is good more It is likely that he will defeat Lazy Jon. America's first patriot, Tim Sheehy, has my complete and total support!”

Sheehy said he was “proud and honored” to have the former president’s support.

“I am incredibly proud and honored to have the support of President Donald J. Trump as we fight to take back the Senate and defeat Jon Tester,” Sheehy said in a statement. “As conservative political outsiders and successful businessmen, we will never give in to the radical left that is destroying our country, and we will always fight for Montanans and put America first!

“Under President Trump's leadership, our economy was booming, our border was secure, and America was respected on the world stage. Together, we will confront and defeat the Washington establishment and career politicians who are betraying our country , rebuild our economy, secure the border, remove Jon Tester and Joe Biden and make America great again!”

Rep. Matt Rosendale announced he will run for the Montana Senate in 2024. (William Campbell)

Rosendale also responded to Trump's support for his main rival, writing that he was confident in his ability to win the Republican primary.

“I love President Trump. But he needs real fighters in the US Senate to implement his Agenda 47 – and it's me, not Mitch McConnell's choice, Tim Sheehy,” Rosendale posted on X. I will win this primary, defeat Jon. Test in November, and together we will make America great again!”

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., also delivered an endorsement to Sheehy on Friday, joining Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Cindy Hyde-Smith , R-Miss., Ted Budd, R-N.C., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., in support l former Navy SEAL.

The Montana Senate primary will take place on June 4, 2024.

