Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed in an interview with Tucker Carlson that he was ready to end the war in Ukraine 18 months ago, but the deal was reportedly thwarted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In the two-hour interview with the former Fox News host, the Kremlin leader spoke on a variety of issues, including his interactions with kyiv, President Zelensky and Elon Musk. In his interview with Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson actively discouraged the leader of Ukraine's main party from signing a document aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, advocating instead a confrontational stance against Russia. Putin said negotiations had progressed in Istanbul, with kyiv initially accepting the terms of the deal. However, under pressure from Johnson, Ukraine eventually backed out of the deal. According to Putin, Johnson argued that it was more beneficial for Ukraine to confront Russia rather than seek a diplomatic solution. These claims highlight the complex dynamics surrounding the conflict in Ukraine and the influence of international leaders on diplomatic efforts to resolve it. Additionally, the 70-year-old Kremlin leader said Davyd Arakhamia, head of Ukraine's ruling party, had put his “preliminary signature” on the deal following discussions with Russian representatives in Istanbul. The revelation adds a layer of complexity to diplomatic negotiations surrounding the Ukraine conflict, suggesting potential progress toward a resolution despite subsequent obstacles. Putin revealed that, despite his initial willingness to sign the document, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson dissuaded Ukraine from doing so, instead advocating a confrontational approach towards Russia. Putin further added that Johnson assured Ukraine of his support in recovering territories lost during clashes with Russia, a proposal to which Ukraine reportedly agreed. The remarks highlight diplomatic interactions and strategic considerations among international leaders amid ongoing tensions in the region. He noted that Ukraine, adhering to Johnson's advice appears absurd. Putin expressed sadness over the situation, citing Arakhamia's statement that hostilities could have been stopped a year and a half ago. However, following persuasion from British officials, Ukraine refused the opportunity to achieve peace. Putin asked where Johnson was in the current scenario, emphasizing that the ongoing conflict was a consequence of past decisions. Image Source: Times Now

