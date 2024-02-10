With Bharat Ratnas, Narendra Modi consolidates a Mantra Mandal, Mandir, Market, Mandi of four M | News from the political pulse

Three of the leaders honored by the Modi government are from the ranks of the opposition, the leader of Bharatiya Lok Dal (now Rashtriya Lok Dal or RLD), Charan Singh, the socialist ideologue Karpoori Thakur and Rao, the first leader of non-Gandhi family of Congress to complete a term. term as PM. The BJP under Modi has co-opted leaders from outside the party and added them to its pantheon, be it Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose earlier, and these personalities now.

Swaminathan, the father of the Green Revolution, is associated with Indira Gandhi. She initiated the process toward self-sufficiency in food production after leaving for the United States shortly after becoming prime minister in 1966, and American headlines greeted her with “Indian Prime Minister Comes with a Bowl of begging.”

Mandal in the Modi Mantra represents the importance given to OBCs under his government, with the Prime Minister himself being an OBC. Both Karpoori Thakur and Charan Singh belonged to backward classes, with Thakur actually being the father of the Mandal phenomenon. As the chief minister of Bihar in 1978, he introduced 26% reservation for OBCs in government jobs, and when the decision sparked violent protests, he decided to reserve 3% for EWS (economically challenged sections). lower) and an additional 3% for women. a harbinger of things to come in years to come.

A Bharat Ratna in Thakur also gave a fig leaf to his protégé and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar to come back into the BJP fold. The Bihar CM claimed that he had written to successive governments at the Center to bestow the country's highest civilian honor on the socialist icon, and it was the Modi government that finally did so.

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary's reaction was along similar lines, responding to the Bharat Ratna to his grandfather Charan Singh with the remark Dil Jeet Liya (Win hearts!). This comes as the RLD and the BJP are set to conclude their alliance negotiations, with the RLD securing at least two seats in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.

With Charan Singh, Modi bridged the “Mandi” gap. The BJP is worried about the disaffection of farmers, particularly Jats, in western Uttar Pradesh, and hopes that the entry of the RLD, carrying the legacy of peasant leader Charan Singh, will be able to stem this trend . West UP accounts for 29 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Charan Singh was responsible for the fall of the Congress in UP, amid the rise of OBCs, and was as much a Yadav leader as Jats.

Late Jaipal Reddy, a minister in the UPA government, used to say that there were two mass leaders in North India, Indira Gandhi and Charan Singh. And the late farmer leader is still a household name in western UP.

For the BJP, the fight in UP is not so much about winning the maximum number of seats in the state, which it is confident it can do, but about increasing its current tally of 64 beyond the 71 it currently has. it reached in 2014.

The Mandir in the Modi mantra is exemplified by the Bharat Ratna in Advani. Given the veteran leader's sidelining and bitterness under the Modi government, the honor was a surprise. Founder of the BJP along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani was also the man who led the Rath Yatra, turning the demand for the Ayodhya Ram temple into a political movement.

With the Bharat Ratna to Advani, Modi sent a fitting signal of magnanimity to party workers, while also emphasizing his confidence in his own absolute unassailability.

Now coming to the “market”, and that explains the nod to Narasimha Rao, the father of economic reforms in India, who took tough decisions to open up the economy soon after taking over as Prime Minister in 1991. But Rao's importance also lies in he comes from South India, a Telugu bidda of Andhra Pradesh, with the Modi government doing all it can to reach out to the region. (Swaminathan is also a fellow South Indian from Tamil Nadu.)

The BJP has seen many virtues in Rao since his death, pointing out how the Gandhi family had shunned him, apparently for letting the demolition of Babri Masjid take place during his tenure in 1992. His body was not even permitted to be kept at the AICC Headquarters in Delhi during this period. Congress colleagues to pay him a final tribute. The BJP has taken another step towards owning Rao now and recognizes his achievement in stabilizing the country when it was on fire with the Mandal and Mandir conflicts and facing conflicts in Jammu and Kashmir.

These five men who were honored in the last two weeks were not perfect leaders nor was the country freed from the problems under their leadership. Some of them even made decisions that deepened existing fault lines. But they were undoubtedly all ratnas of Bharat.