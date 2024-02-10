Indonesian Elections 2024: Students protest Jokowi's perceived lack of neutrality, but will the movement have an impact on voters?





Indonesian President Joko Widodo is the target of growing criticism from academics and students for his lack of neutrality in the upcoming election, but observers say the move will do little to change the course of the election from February 14. On Friday, dozens of students from Trisakti University in Jakarta, including four students who were fatally shot by armed forces during the pro-democracy protest in the late 1990s, joined the movement by posting a statement condemning the regression of democracy in Indonesia under Widodo. Students, alumni and faculty had to gather at a bus stop right in front of campus because they were prohibited from gathering on campus during a public holiday, the students said. In our opinion, the 2024 elections will be the first elections that are neither fair, nor free, nor democratic in the democratic era. There is too much non-neutrality on the part of officials and the state apparatus, including misuse of state facilities and other resources to benefit the interests of a certain candidate, the statement titled Declaration of Trisaktis against tyranny.

We oppose the various ethical violations manifested by state administrators, notably by the Constitutional Court and the President, as well as by civil servants of the [presidential] palaces, ministries and institutions, even the organizers of elections. Jokowi under fire for saying presidents can take sides in elections Widodo was accused of meddling in the Feb. 14 election, in which Prabowo Subianto named Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate. Gibran's path to candidacy was controversial, sparked by an October 16 ruling by the Constitutional Court, headed by Gibran's uncle Anwar Usman, which declared that anyone under the age of 40 was eligible to run for president if she was elected at regional level. Gibran, 36, is the mayor of Surakarta. The court's ethics committee found the decision unethical and Anwar has since been demoted from his post as chief justice. The students urged Widodo to respect the supremacy of law and human rights, eradicate corruption and return to the true path of democracy, similar to demands previously stated by other universities across the countries, such as Widodos alma mater, Gadjah Mada University. Trisakti became famous in Indonesia after four of his students were killed during a protest on May 12, 1998, which sparked a wider revolution that led to the fall of dictator Suharto nine days later and ultimately the introduction of democracy in the country. This tumultuous period is commonly referred to as reformasi. 07:52 Indonesian Elections 2024: Will Indonesia vote in a political dynasty? Indonesian Elections 2024: Will Indonesia vote in a political dynasty? Our democracy was born in exchange for the lives of four Trisakti students on May 12, 1998, and other lives before and after, Trisakti student president Vladima Insan Mardika told This Week in Asia on Friday. This should inspire all forms of the academic community, student groups, and others who are still unsure of what to do, to act now to defend our democracy. Usman Hamid, a Trisakti alumnus and 1998 student activist, joined Friday's statement at his old campus after hearing an appeal. “I am more encouraged to speak out because of the political actions of the authorities, which are contrary to the principles of democracy and the principles of Reformasi,” he said. Our law stipulates that state administration must be carried out according to the principles of combating corruption, collusion and nepotism. The current government, the president in particular, practices the opposite, said Usman, also director of Amnesty International Indonesia. Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka is the eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters In his speech, Usman urged voters not to vote for Prabowo, whom he called a human rights criminal. As special forces commander in 1998, Prabowo led a team accused of kidnapping more than two dozen pro-democracy activists in the twilight of Suharto's 32-year rule. Some protesters returned home, others died tragically, while others remain missing to this day. Prabowo said during a presidential debate against Widodo in 2014 that he was only following an order. No one has been tried for the murder of the Trisakti students and the kidnapping of the activists. A broader protest? The latest national survey by the Jakarta-based Indikator survey institute, published on Friday, showed that the Prabowo-Gibran couple would obtain 51.8 percent of the 1,200 respondents, well ahead of their rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who received 24.1 percent and 19.6 percent of the votes. votes, respectively. Kevin ORourke, author of the Indonesia-focused Infrastruktur Weekly newsletter, who analyzes Indonesian politics and policies, said the current wave of protests by academics and pro-democracy activists is unlikely to dampen Prabowos' lead in next week's elections or have a big impact on voters. As for President Widodo, he has demonstrated his willingness to defy warnings from academia, as he did in October when more than 200 signatories asked him to refrain from pursuing his son's vice-presidential nomination , ORourke wrote in Friday's edition of the newsletter. . Can Indonesia's Ganjar force a runoff as attempts at total victory dry up? Nonetheless, the positions of many academics and student groups still make sense: They could be a harbinger of broader protest activities that could arise in the future if the administration commits further transgressions of democratic norms . When asked if they would take to the streets to protest against the current administration, Vladima from Trisakti replied that we will see. Nicky Fahrizal, a political analyst at Indonesia's Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said the academics' statement is unlikely to harm Prabowos' electability, as campuses specifically target Widodo in their letters . These petitions are started to warn Jokowi, not Prabowo, because people already understand that Jokowi's political behavior is no longer neutral and in fact leans more towards [promoting] Prabowo. It is likely that this will impact Jokowi's popularity, Fahrizal said, referring to Widodos' popular nickname.

