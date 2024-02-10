Trump tells NRA members that 'no one will lay a finger on your guns' if he returns to the White House





HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) Former President Donald Trump told thousands of National Rifle Association members that no one would lay a finger on your guns if he returned to the White House, and boasted that during his term as president, he had done nothing to curb guns.

During my four years, nothing happened. And there was a lot of pressure on me because of guns. We didn't do anything. We have not given in, he said while speaking at the NRA's Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday evening.

Presenting himself as the best friend gun owners ever had in the White House, Trump pledged to continue protecting the rights of gun owners even as the country grapples with a crisis of violence army and mass shootings that have left more than 3,000 dead since 2006.

Your Second Amendment will always be safe with me as president, he said.

After another dominant victory in the Nevada caucuses Thursday night, Trump used the NRA forum to emphasize his support for gun rights, a top priority for GOP voters. The issue is also a major motivating factor for Democrats as well as young voters who grew up participating in active shooter drills and have witnessed a rash of school shootings in recent years.

Next week marks the sixth anniversary of one of those shootings, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

Trump has grappled with Parkland and other mass shootings as president, and has at times pledged to strengthen gun laws, only to backtrack on his vows.

During a meeting with survivors and family members of the 2018 Parkland shooting, Trump promised to be tough on background checks and later chastised a Republican senator for being afraid of the NRA, saying he would stand up to the gun lobby and finally get results. on the fight against armed violence.

But he then withdrew after a meeting with the group, expressing support for modest changes to the federal background check system and arming teachers, while asserting in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that there wasn't much political support (to put it mildly). ).

In December 2018, his administration banned Bump Stocks, the accessories that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns and which were used in the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for Biden's re-election campaign, accused Trump of appeasing the gun lobby Friday night and said it is the American people who would suffer and die if he is allowed to gun again. approaching the Oval Office.

Trump's appearance Friday in the critical swing state came as the race for the Republican nomination, which he dominated, turned to South Carolina. The state's Feb. 24 primary could prove the last chance for Nikki Haley, Trump's latest rival, to blunt the former president's march to the nomination. He and Haley will hold dueling campaign events there this weekend.

Trump hopes a resounding victory in the first race in the South will deal a devastating blow to Haley, who has yet to win a GOP contest. Haley, who was elected governor of South Carolina twice, is betting that her home state advantage will deliver a strong performance that could keep her in the race until Super Tuesday on March 5, when more than a dozen states will hold competitions awarding a huge prize. group of delegates needed to win the GOP nomination.

We lead everyone, Trump said Thursday evening after his victory in Nevada. Is there any way to call an election next Tuesday? That's all I want.

Trump had no competition in Nevada after Haley opted to skip the Thursday caucuses to compete in a previous primary that offered no delegates. But even without Trump on that ballot, Haley came in far behind, overwhelmed by Republican voters who chose neither candidate.

Beyond Haley's embarrassing defeat in Nevada, Trump had a particularly fortuitous week.

As of Thursday morning, the Supreme Court appeared tired of attempts to exclude him from the 2024 ballot under the Constitution's insurrection clause. Conservative and liberal justices expressed skepticism during a hearing on Colorado's decision to disqualify Trump from its primary ballot because he refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the attack on 6 January 2021 against the US Capitol.

Hours later, special counsel Robert Hur released a highly anticipated and highly critical report that concluded criminal charges against President Joe Biden were not warranted, but said there was evidence Biden deliberately retained and shared highly classified information while he was a private citizen, including documents on military and foreign policy in Afghanistan. The report repeatedly highlighted Biden's fuzzy memory in language that raised new concerns about the president's competence and his age, a major concern among voters.

The results will almost certainly blunt Biden's ability to criticize Trump over his handling of classified documents. Trump was indicted by another special adviser, Jack Smith, for illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after leaving office and then obstructing government efforts to recover them.

Despite many differences between the cases, Trump, who insists he did nothing wrong, on Friday presented the decision to charge him and not Biden as nothing more than a selective prosecution of the Biden's political opponent: me.

Trump was peanuts in comparison, he claimed.

According to the group, Trump's speech to the NRA, his eighth, comes as the former political heavyweight has played a diminished role this election cycle amid financial woes, dwindling membership and internal struggles.

The group's longtime CEO, Wayne LaPierre, resigned last month before a trial in New York over allegations that he treated himself to millions of dollars in private jet flights, yacht trips, safaris in Africa and other extravagant benefits at the expense of powerful gun rights organizations.

The New York attorney general sued LaPierre and three co-defendants in 2020, alleging widespread improper spending and personal enrichment. The organization filed for bankruptcy and sought to incorporate in Texas rather than New York, but a judge rejected that decision.

___ Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont contributed to this report from Des Moines.

___ Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont contributed to this report from Des Moines.

