China's stock market collapse is the end of the road for many foreign investors

The prolonged slump in Chinese stocks has wiped out trillions of dollars of investment and dealt another blow to an economy plagued by a housing crisis, slow growth and deflation, and added to uncertainty about whether Beijing even supports money creation. This may be the final straw for foreign institutional investors who once viewed China as a must-visit destination.

The shock to stock prices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and New York has reached some $7 trillion since the start of 2021 (more 6 trillion dollars in Chinese markets and hundreds of billions more from Chinese companies listed on Wall Street). Although stock prices have rebounded somewhat in recent days as Beijing has taken not To put a floor under the market, the deep disenchantment of investors remains.

The market slowdown adds to the real estate debacle which has pushed developers to default on bonds and saddled Chinese local governments with $13 trillion in debt. The decline in stocks particularly hurt technology companies that Beijing regulators had favored by providing fast-track access to stock IPOs. While China led the world in IPOs during the first eight months of 2023, these issues dried upand many startups are hungry for cash.

All this adds up to deepening disenchantment for foreign institutional investors, many of whom bet big on China a year ago in expectation of a post-Covid economic boom. As last year's rally has evaporated, it is estimated 90 percent of these once-optimistic foreign investors headed for the exit; some of them were also breastfeeding their injuries real estate companies are defaulting on high-yield dollar-denominated bonds. The reversal of capital flows was amplified by the movement of foreign manufacturers' factories out of China, producing an unprecedented phenomenon. decline in foreign direct investment last year.

The institutional exodus from Chinese markets has been dominated by passive funds who buy contracts on stock market indices and the stocks which compose them, and long term growth funds that buy and hold stocks. While some money continues to flow in, particularly investors targeting the Chinese government bond marketNet foreign inflows into China's stock markets last year, at $6.1 billion, were the largest. the lowest since 2017.

All indexes that track Chinese stock prices have had a terrible 2023, with declines continuing throughout last month. This includes indices from Chinese markets, Hong Kong and those that track Chinese companies on Wall Street. At the same time, markets from Tokyo to Mumbai to New York posted strong gains, with Asian markets particularly benefiting from money withdrawals from China.

A Bloomberg from January 2024 analysis of 271 U.S. pension funds with assets exceeding $500 million, only 14 held Chinese stocks listed on Wall Street. Institutional investors are now promoting other emerging markets offering better economic prospects and less political risks than China, as evidenced by the performance of two benchmarks Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI).

The roots of the market slowdown lie in government policies that mine consumer confidence and depletion of private sector dynamism. Authorities sought to deflate a bubble in the property market in 2020, but were slow to respond when developers collapsed. Meanwhile, major e-commerce conglomerates have had their wings clipped by an ideologically charged movement. regulatory assault on what Beijing considers to be corporate excesses in cost lost job opportunities for millions of college graduates and anemic businesses investment.

Tensions between the United States and China are also weighing on the market and have made many foreign investors more cautious about Chinese stocks. Washington has declared various publicly traded Chinese companies, largely technology and state-owned, off-limits to U.S. investors, and some of these companies have been forced to delist from U.S. exchanges. Additionally, U.S. threats to impose a mass delisting of all Chinese companies listed on Wall Street in a dispute over Securities and Exchange Commission access to their accounts contributed to the start of the decline in Chinese stocks in 2021. But this threat faded after the conclusion of a bilateral agreement. reached in 2022.

Beijing has recently taken steps to support the stock market and address underlying economic problems. He sought to impose a floor on stock prices by pushing state-controlled companies funds buy shares, restrict short saleAnd Talk the market. This also has promised more fiscal stimulus measures, which some analysts we plan to drive growth this year. But a recovery in stock markets will require a more forceful response to the housing crisis and a sustained effort to stimulate the economy, particularly household demand. (The market collapse also affected Chinese markets. 220 million stock investorsmany of which are also owners.)

In Xi Jinping's China, it is always necessary to keep an eye on the political winds. Even if the economy and the real estate market bottom out in 2024, there are worrying signals about the government's intentions towards equity investors. Over the past few months, there have been various declarations directed toward financial markets that suggest less tolerance for the status quo. For example, during a study session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China last month, Xi called for combining the rule of law and the rule of virtue to cultivate a financial culture with Chinese characteristics that would avoid focusing solely on profit.

It's worth remembering that the first shot in the campaign to rein in online businesses was fired in the stock market in 2020, when regulators has sunk Alibaba Group plans to launch an IPO for its subsidiary Ant Financial after Alibaba founder Jack Ma publicly criticized regulators. What followed was a campaign under the banner of Xi 2021's Call for Common Prosperity – a slogan associated with wealth redistribution that was ultimately aimed at various undesirable capitalist practices. The campaign was muted after it was seen as undermining business confidence, but Beijing's latest attacks could prove destabilizing for markets.

Foreign investors tend to avoid commenting on Chinese policy developments. But Lazard Asset Management gave a glimpse of its thinking last year when it wroteTaking political risk into account in investment decisions is also likely to be crucial in the months and years to come, given the scale of uncertainties, including the potential consequences of common prosperity.

Nonetheless, some fund managers will inevitably return to China if the economy and markets show signs of sustained recovery. But investing in China will likely become the domain of foreign investors. bargain hunters And hedge fundssome of whom are already actively trading in the market (even though they apparently make more money in commodity-related securities). China's markets will be a destination where investors can make quick profits, but also risk losing their shirts, as happened last month when Singapore-based hedge fund Genesis of Asia was forced to close after losing a bet on a rally in Chinese stocks.

All this must be seen as ironic since one of the initial goals of China's policy of opening its markets to foreigners was to attract stable, long-term institutional investment. Instead, most of these coveted investors will be elsewhere, and the fund managers who remain could end up contributing to the volatile swings in fortune that are daily life in Chinese markets. This will hardly be a favorable outcome for Xi’s rule of virtue.

Image: Staff lower the Chinese national flag in front of screens showing the index and stock prices outside Exchange Square, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu