Trump denigrates Biden's memory at NRA meeting





Billing himself as “the best friend gun owners ever had in the White House,” Donald Trump addressed members of the National Rifle Association for the eighth time in his political career Friday evening in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – as NRA presidential keynote speaker. Forum, part of the firearms group's Great American Outdoor Show.

Trump began his speech by making promises directly to gun owners. “When I get back to the Oval Office, no one will lay a finger on your guns,” Trump said. He then claimed, “The only thing standing in the way of erasing your Second Amendment is me.” »

But as Trump spoke, he quickly turned to a rambling complaint about what he denounced as a “selective” prosecution of him — but not President Joe Biden — for mishandling classified documents. A special prosecutor declined to file charges against Biden on Thursday. “If he shouldn’t be indicted, then I shouldn’t be,” Trump said.

Trump claimed he was the target of “very hostile and hostile federal authorities.” He lambasted Biden, whose sanity was called into question by the Republican special adviser – much to the current president's dismay. Trump said he wasn't sure who to blame for the alleged justice disparity. “I don’t know if it’s Biden,” Trump said, “because I’m not sure he knows he’s alive.”

The rest of Trump's speech decried the “damage, destruction and filth” of American cities, the “surge of illegal aliens” and warned that another Biden administration could drag America into ruinous conflict. Favoring an odd rhyme, Trump declared: “World War III – that will never happen with me.” »

Trump and the gun lobby have a long and sordid history – which Trump called a “great relationship.” The former president's new speech to the NRA comes at a perilous time for both Trump and the organization, at the hands of the same antagonist — New York Attorney General Letitia James (D). Editor's Choice

Trump first addressed NRA members at the gun lobby convention in Nashville in 2015. The NRA then spent a whopping $31 million to boost Trump's campaign in 2016, more than double what she had predicted in favor of Mitt Romney four years earlier.

After his narrow victory in 2016, Trump rewarded the gun rights group by relaxing background checks and easing export controls, thereby greasing the gun trade's skids. Trump then designated gun stores as essential businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. Most importantly, he appointed a supermajority of conservatives to the Supreme Court. This bloc united behind the sweeping 2022 Bruen decision, which granted gun owners the constitutional right to carry handguns in public for self-defense. The lawsuit was filed by an NRA affiliate, the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association.

Before the Harrisburg event, the gun lobby hailed Trump — the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee — as “an unwavering defender of the NRA.” The ex-president stood by the NRA even during times of scandal, including the revelation that the NRA had been infiltrated by Russian agents, who had curry favor with the gun association, seeking to influence GOP policymakers, including Trump.

The former president also stood with the gun lobby in the wake of horrific shootings. He addressed members at the 2022 convention just days after the Uvalde school massacre. In that speech, Trump mangled the pronunciation of the deceased children's names as a sad electronic gong sounded in their memory. He has consistently condemned calls for gun control and, after a school shooting in January, said the right response was to “get over it.”

Related

The gun lobby and the former president are both in court in New York, facing similar charges of business corruption.

The NRA is incorporated as a nonprofit corporation in New York. She faces accusations of widespread misuse of resources and self-serving dealings by senior executives. The trial has already resulted in a coup for prosecutors. Wayne LaPierre – the head honcho of the NRA for the past three decades – announced his surprise resignation on the eve of opening arguments.

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that LaPierre misused NRA donor funds to obtain illicit benefits, including nearly half a million dollars in private jet trips, often for relatives; a $38,000 trip to the Bahamas; and hair and makeup sessions for LaPierre's wife that cost up to $10,000 apiece. Jurors also heard about lavish yacht vacations, paid for by an NRA contractor, that were not reported by LaPierre as gifts.

LaPierre previously repaid $300,000 to the NRA for “excess benefits” but may have to repay millions more. The organization's former CEO claimed some of his perks were legitimate, including purchasing Zegna suits from a boutique, which he described as justified because they were “suits” he had to wear on the television.

New York State is seeking a court-appointed monitor to oversee the gun lobby. This outcome may be unlikely, but the NRA was nevertheless hampered. As legal problems mounted, the NRA's revenue and membership exploded, and the group had to pay tens of millions for its legal defense.

Although the NRA remains a formidable political force, it appears to lack the king-making power it possessed during Trump's first presidential bid. Tendency

Likewise, Trump is facing big problems from James in New York, as his family Trump Organization was found guilty in a civil trial of committing fraud, linked to company valuations inflated, including the size of his personal penthouse. The former president and his children Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka are currently awaiting sentencing, which could include a $370 million fine or an even more complete “dissolution” of the former president's real estate empire.

The Harrisburg event was marked by the first public speech by LaPierre's little-known successor as head of the NRA, new CEO Andrew Arulanandam. Dressed in a sharp corporate suit, Arulanandam raised his fist and declared that “2024 will be a decisive year in our fight to defend our rights,” adding: “It will be up to all of us to ensure that we have… leaders like your fellow NRA member, Donald J. Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/trump-bashes-biden-nra-meeting-1234965720/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos