



JAKARTA – Indonesia's presidential candidates are preparing for their final big rallies on February 10 to energize their bases and influence undecided voters, as campaigning draws to a close ahead of the world's biggest one-day election next week. Candidates will enter a period of reflection from February 11 until the big day on February 14. Three candidates are vying to succeed the very popular President Joko Widodo, who has ruled Indonesia for a decade and cannot run again. The election in the world's third-largest democracy pits two popular former governors, Mr Ganjar Pranowo and Mr Anies Baswedan, against former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, who has soared in opinion polls with the tacit support of the president, and the outgoing president. son as running mate. At stake is leadership over the next five years of a mineral-rich G20 economy of 270 million people, which is positioning itself as a future destination for multinational companies in downstream industries. More than 20,000 legislative and administrative positions will also be decided next week, contested by 259,000 candidates. Mr. Ganjar, the largest party, will seek to consolidate his support in Central Java, where he served for two decades as a governor and legislator, while Mr. Anies, an independent candidate who served as governor of the capital of 2017 to 2022, will hold his position. gathering in the city's largest stadium. Defense Minister Prabowo is contesting his third consecutive election and holding his rally at another stadium in Jakarta. He hopes to convert his large social media following among young Indonesians into votes. More than half of Indonesia's 204.8 million voters are under 40. Helping the investigation Mr. Prabowo received a boost on February 9 when the latest opinion poll by Indikator Politik Indonesia projected him with a majority, with 51.8 percent support among the 1,200 respondents. A runoff will take place in June if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote. Mr. Anies was the preferred candidate of 24.1 percent of respondents, while 19.6 percent opted for Mr. Ganjar. About 4.5 percent of respondents were undecided. Undecided voters could play a crucial role with former academic Mr. Anies and populist Mr. Ganjar in forcing a runoff between the top two, a scenario that could significantly change the dynamics of the presidential race. Mr Arya Fernandes, of the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies, said a good turnout was vital if Mr Prabowo was to achieve victory next week. “It depends on Prabowo’s ability to guarantee that his supporters will go to the polls,” he said. Mr Prabowo has undergone a rebrand in an attempt to shed his reputation as an angry nationalist and feared lieutenant of the late strongman Suharto, now cultivating a gentler image as a cat-loving, awkward-dancing grandfather. But Mr. Arya believes his rise in popularity is due to implicit support from the president, better known as Jokowi, whose allies view former rival Prabowo as the continuity candidate. “There is no other explanation than the effect of Jokowi’s political support,” Mr. Arya said. REUTERS

