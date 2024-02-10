Prosecutors seek to protect witnesses in Trump's classified documents case





Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to protect the identities of several witnesses involved in the criminal case accusing former President Donald J. Trump of illegally possessing classified documents, saying that if their names were revealed before the trial, they could be exposed to intolerable and unnecessary risks.

There is a well-documented pattern in which judges, agents, prosecutors and witnesses involved in cases involving Trump have been subjected to threats, harassment and intimidation, prosecutors wrote.

The request for witness protection made in court papers filed Thursday evening came after Mr. Trump's legal team asked Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who is overseeing the case, for permission to name some of the witnesses in recently filed court documents regarding arguments over discovery evidence.

Judge Cannon ultimately ruled in favor of Mr. Trump and said the witnesses could be identified. The government responded Thursday evening by accusing him of having made a clear error and asking him to rethink his decision and prevent the identities of more than twenty witnesses from being revealed.

The filing reflected what appeared to be a growing sense of frustration with Judge Cannon on the part of prosecutors working for special prosecutor Jack Smith.

The documents were filed just days before the defense and prosecution were due to meet in federal district court in Fort Pierce, Florida, to discuss, among other things, a highly unusual request from Mr. Trump's lawyers aimed at accessing a secret government. filing regarding classified evidence discovered in the case.

Prosecutors fiercely opposed the request, saying it went completely against the normal rules governing the handling of classified materials established in a federal law known as the Classified Information Procedures Act. Legal experts say that if Judge Cannon grants Mr. Trump's request to see the secret file, it would constitute an unprecedented expansion of the law.

The filing Thursday by Mr. Smith's team was just the latest effort by prosecutors to ensure the well-being of those involved in the two federal cases brought against Mr. Trump. Many participants in the other case in which Mr. Trump is accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election have also been threatened or harassed by Mr. Trump or his supporters, including trial judge Tanya S. Chutkan, and Mr. Smith himself.

In another set of court documents filed Wednesday evening, Mr. Smith's attorneys said a separate criminal investigation had been opened to examine threats made on social media against one of the potential witnesses in the documents' case . Prosecutors did not identify the witness in their filing Wednesday evening and provided no additional details about the investigation in their follow-up filings Thursday evening.

Among the people prosecutors are seeking to protect are career civil servants and former close advisers to Mr. Trump, prosecutors wrote Thursday evening. They told Judge Cannon that one of the witnesses was so concerned about the threats he might face from the Trump world that he refused to allow the government to record an interview he conducted with the investigators.

Mr. Smith's team has not yet requested that Mr. Trump be silenced in the classified documents case, as prosecutors did in the election subversion case. Yet in their filing Thursday evening, prosecutors said there was a dangerous atmosphere for witnesses and others involved in the classified documents case, even from the first days.

Prosecutors noted, for example, that after a magistrate judge, Bruce E. Reinhart, unsealed documents related to the August 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago, the private club and the residence of Mr. Trump in Florida, FBI agents involved in the event were threatened and harassed.

Prosecutors also pointed out that Judge Reinhart and even Judge Cannon herself had been the subject of threats. They specifically cited the case of a Texas woman who called Judge Cannon's office about a month after the Mar-a-Lago raid and left a voicemail threatening to shoot him.

The woman, Tiffani Gish, pleaded guilty in November to making threats and was sentenced Friday to 37 months in prison in federal district court in Houston.

The government filings regarding the witnesses came shortly after the release of a report by another special counsel, Robert K. Hur, who determined that President Biden deliberately withheld and disclosed classified documents while he was not in office, but criminal charges were not warranted. .

Mr. Trump’s lawyers will likely use the report as fodder this month when they file what is known as a motion for selective prosecution, accusing prosecutors of unfairly charging Mr. Trump with the same behavior.

Prosecutors have already blasted the former president's legal team for asking Judge Cannon for an extension of the deadline to file some of his other pretrial motions in the case. On Thursday evening, prosecutors sent another set of documents to Judge Cannon, objecting to the delay and accusing Mr. Trump's lawyers of trying to slow down the progress of the case and postpone the current trial date, on May 20.

The tactics they deploy are relentless and deceptive, prosecutors wrote. They will stop at nothing to prevent the charges against them from being tried by a fair and impartial jury of citizens.

Prosecutors appeared particularly outraged that Mr. Trump's lawyers said that among the motions they planned to file was one that would claim the former president had immunity from charges in the case . But just days ago, a federal appeals court in Washington rejected that same argument in an effort to dismiss the election subversion charge.

Filing immunity requests, no matter how frivolous, would most likely have the effect of freezing the classified documents case once the matter is resolved. That is, in fact, precisely what happened in the election interference case, which has been on hold for nearly two months as Mr. Trump's immunity arguments head to the Supreme Court.

