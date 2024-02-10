Politics
China extends full diplomatic recognition to the Taliban, a blow for the United States
The diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan on January 31, 2024 by China must be put in brackets with two other large-scale regional policy measures taken by Beijing in the post-Cold War period, the Shanghai Five in 1996, later renamed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2001. and the Belt and Road Initiative announced by President Xi Jinping in 2013.
A regional security architecture is emerging, in which the three pillars above reinforce, complement and interchange in a creative response to a rapidly transforming international environment. If the SCO marked China's return to Central Asia after almost a century and if the BRI creates massive strategic depth for China's global rise, the evolution of Afghanistan presents geopolitical characteristics by in relation to the Asian century.
At the most obvious level, Beijing has foiled surreptitious attempts by the United States in recent months to return to Afghanistan following its humiliating military defeat and exit in 2021. The Biden administration has produced in the public domain a backdated document titled Integrated National Strategy for Afghanistan on the same day Xi Jinping received the letter of credence from the Taliban ambassador at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 30.
The document contained the following essential elements:
Predatory powers like Iran, China, and Russia seek strategic and economic advantage (in Afghanistan) or at a minimum disadvantage the United States;
Even if – and for as long – the United States does not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, we must build a functional relationship that meets our (US) goals;
Together with the Afghan diaspora, we discourage support for further armed conflict through mandated resistance groups in Afghanistan. More violence or regime change is not the solution for the Taliban;
we must simultaneously inject unprecedented amounts of humanitarian aid into the country, convince the Taliban to adopt international economic standards, and advocate tirelessly for education;
With the Taliban, we plead for consular access
The document constitutes a shameful retreat from thunderous US rhetoric that unless the Taliban met their conditions, Washington would ostracize the Kabul government and freeze its bank accounts. Apparently, the Biden administration is no longer insisting on its demands and is knocking on the doors of Kabul for entry.
Interestingly, the document, while noting the human rights situation in Afghanistan and the absence of a broad-based government in Kabul, acknowledges that regime change is no longer an option. He calls on the Afghan diaspora (which is largely in the West) to reconcile with the government in Kabul and seeks a consular presence for the United States in Afghanistan.
The United States is nervous about Russian and Chinese approaches to the Taliban government. It is conceivable that we may need to re-evaluate the US invitation to Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir to make a five-day visit to America in late December, engaging in discussions with senior officials, including the Secretary of State. State Antony Blinken and Secretary General of Defense. Lloyd Austin. Going back even further, it is also necessary to contextualize the ousting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Taliban Khan) to power by the army, with American support. Pakistan's role becomes crucial as Central Asian states harmonize with Russia and China. (See my blog Decoding Iranian missile and drone strikesIndian Punchline, January 18, 2024)
Sensing the American desire to return to Central Asia and restart the great game, Russia and China are determined to stay two steps ahead in their dialogue with the Taliban government. It is certain that China's diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government is done in coordination with Russia. On the same day that Xi Jinping received the credentials of the Taliban ambassador, the special envoys of Russia and China visited Kabul and took part in a meeting under the theme Regional Cooperation Initiative convened by the Taliban government in which Russian diplomats participated. China, Iran, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Indonesia. Acting Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addressed the meeting.
However, the Chinese decision to recognize the Taliban government cannot be viewed through the prism of the big game. In the economic field, China is already a major player in Afghanistan and its capital is increasing. Similarly, Kabul is an enthusiastic supporter of the Belt and Road Initiative and potentially, Afghanistan is another gateway for China to the Gulf region and beyond. China is planning a direct road link connecting Xinjiang to Afghanistan via the Wakhan Corridor.
Finally, construction work on the missing link in the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway The country is also launching a new strategic logistics network in Eurasia along the Belt and Road route, which can connect Afghanistan with China and the European market.
Indeed, the geopolitical importance of normalization between China and Afghanistan must be measured in global terms in light of the contemporary global situation. A friendly government in Kabul gives China enormous strategic depth to repel hostile U.S. actions in the Asia-Pacific.
The bottom line is that China is establishing formal ties with a militant Islamist movement that once sheltered Osama bin Laden and this is happening at a time when the United States is demonizing resistance movements in the Muslim Middle East and have unleashed a vicious and annoying campaign against them. in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Of course, resistance movements in the Muslim Middle East will be inspired by the example of China.
Likewise, the participation of nine regional states, Indonesia and India, notably in the regional meeting organized by the Taliban government in Kabul, is an affirmation of the Asian century. Addressing the meeting in Kabul, Taliban Foreign Minister Muttaqi stressed that these nations should hold regional dialogues to increase and continue positive interaction with Afghanistan. Muttaqi asked the participants to take advantage of emerging opportunities in Afghanistan for the development of the region and also coordinate the management of potential threats.
He stressed the need for positive interactions with regional countries and asked diplomats to convey to their countries the Taliban's message regarding a regional initiative so that Afghanistan and the region can jointly take advantage of new opportunities for the benefit of all. Afghan media quoted Muttaqi as saying that the meeting focused on discussions aimed at establishing a region-centric narrative aimed at developing regional cooperation for positive and constructive engagement between Afghanistan and regional countries. (here)
Without a doubt, China has shown that the era of imperialism is buried forever and that the erstwhile colonial powers should realize that their dubious methods of divide and rule no longer work.
The State Department's Integrated Country Strategy for Afghanistan is the epitome of old wine in a new bottle. Reading between the lines, the United States hopes to revive its interventionist policy in Afghanistan for geopolitical purposes, while shedding crocodile tears over the human rights situation. Its strategic calculation is a morbid mixture of geopolitics and neo-mercantilism.
However, the Taliban are unlikely to allow themselves to be ensnared, given the US bombing campaign against Muslim nations on an industrial scale reminiscent of the two decades of Western occupation of Afghanistan.
The backdated State Department document is a knee-jerk reaction by the Biden administration as word spread that Beijing was moving toward diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government with active support from Moscow and Beijing, aimed at creating a firewall to prevent further government manipulation. Afghan situation by the West. Without outright recognition, Moscow has extended a vital lifeline to Kabul.
It is no coincidence that Xi Jinping received the new Taliban ambassador at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the same day that the Taliban government unveiled its regional initiative.
Reissued from INDIAN PUNCHLINEFebruary 6, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://johnmenadue.com/china-russia-pip-us-to-the-taliban-hearth-pic-bilal-karimi-xi-jinping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China extends full diplomatic recognition to the Taliban, a blow for the United States
- Prosecutors seek to protect witnesses in Trump's classified documents case
- IND-U19:0/0 (0.0)| Live cricket score | IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 | ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024
- Erdogan calls for unity of Islamic countries against Israeli offensive in Gaza
- Former US Surgeon General urges Biden administration to take action against menthol cigarettes
- Indonesia prepares for its last big rallies as election campaign draws to a close
- Temple University
- My new $19 dress from Walmart is a coup de grace: I don't need a bra or shapewear with it, and it won't wrinkle either.
- Trump denigrates Biden's memory at NRA meeting
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Congress links Narendra Modi's OBC claim to his ambition to become PM
- Was the Season 2 premiere a success?
- The Swaythling and Corbillon cups