China extends full diplomatic recognition to the Taliban, a blow for the United States

The diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan on January 31, 2024 by China must be put in brackets with two other large-scale regional policy measures taken by Beijing in the post-Cold War period, the Shanghai Five in 1996, later renamed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2001. and the Belt and Road Initiative announced by President Xi Jinping in 2013.

A regional security architecture is emerging, in which the three pillars above reinforce, complement and interchange in a creative response to a rapidly transforming international environment. If the SCO marked China's return to Central Asia after almost a century and if the BRI creates massive strategic depth for China's global rise, the evolution of Afghanistan presents geopolitical characteristics by in relation to the Asian century.

At the most obvious level, Beijing has foiled surreptitious attempts by the United States in recent months to return to Afghanistan following its humiliating military defeat and exit in 2021. The Biden administration has produced in the public domain a backdated document titled Integrated National Strategy for Afghanistan on the same day Xi Jinping received the letter of credence from the Taliban ambassador at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 30.

The document contained the following essential elements:

Predatory powers like Iran, China, and Russia seek strategic and economic advantage (in Afghanistan) or at a minimum disadvantage the United States; Even if – and for as long – the United States does not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, we must build a functional relationship that meets our (US) goals; Together with the Afghan diaspora, we discourage support for further armed conflict through mandated resistance groups in Afghanistan. More violence or regime change is not the solution for the Taliban; we must simultaneously inject unprecedented amounts of humanitarian aid into the country, convince the Taliban to adopt international economic standards, and advocate tirelessly for education; With the Taliban, we plead for consular access

The document constitutes a shameful retreat from thunderous US rhetoric that unless the Taliban met their conditions, Washington would ostracize the Kabul government and freeze its bank accounts. Apparently, the Biden administration is no longer insisting on its demands and is knocking on the doors of Kabul for entry.

Interestingly, the document, while noting the human rights situation in Afghanistan and the absence of a broad-based government in Kabul, acknowledges that regime change is no longer an option. He calls on the Afghan diaspora (which is largely in the West) to reconcile with the government in Kabul and seeks a consular presence for the United States in Afghanistan.

The United States is nervous about Russian and Chinese approaches to the Taliban government. It is conceivable that we may need to re-evaluate the US invitation to Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir to make a five-day visit to America in late December, engaging in discussions with senior officials, including the Secretary of State. State Antony Blinken and Secretary General of Defense. Lloyd Austin. Going back even further, it is also necessary to contextualize the ousting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Taliban Khan) to power by the army, with American support. Pakistan's role becomes crucial as Central Asian states harmonize with Russia and China. (See my blog Decoding Iranian missile and drone strikesIndian Punchline, January 18, 2024)

Sensing the American desire to return to Central Asia and restart the great game, Russia and China are determined to stay two steps ahead in their dialogue with the Taliban government. It is certain that China's diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government is done in coordination with Russia. On the same day that Xi Jinping received the credentials of the Taliban ambassador, the special envoys of Russia and China visited Kabul and took part in a meeting under the theme Regional Cooperation Initiative convened by the Taliban government in which Russian diplomats participated. China, Iran, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Indonesia. Acting Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addressed the meeting.

However, the Chinese decision to recognize the Taliban government cannot be viewed through the prism of the big game. In the economic field, China is already a major player in Afghanistan and its capital is increasing. Similarly, Kabul is an enthusiastic supporter of the Belt and Road Initiative and potentially, Afghanistan is another gateway for China to the Gulf region and beyond. China is planning a direct road link connecting Xinjiang to Afghanistan via the Wakhan Corridor.

Finally, construction work on the missing link in the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway The country is also launching a new strategic logistics network in Eurasia along the Belt and Road route, which can connect Afghanistan with China and the European market.

Indeed, the geopolitical importance of normalization between China and Afghanistan must be measured in global terms in light of the contemporary global situation. A friendly government in Kabul gives China enormous strategic depth to repel hostile U.S. actions in the Asia-Pacific.

The bottom line is that China is establishing formal ties with a militant Islamist movement that once sheltered Osama bin Laden and this is happening at a time when the United States is demonizing resistance movements in the Muslim Middle East and have unleashed a vicious and annoying campaign against them. in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Of course, resistance movements in the Muslim Middle East will be inspired by the example of China.

Likewise, the participation of nine regional states, Indonesia and India, notably in the regional meeting organized by the Taliban government in Kabul, is an affirmation of the Asian century. Addressing the meeting in Kabul, Taliban Foreign Minister Muttaqi stressed that these nations should hold regional dialogues to increase and continue positive interaction with Afghanistan. Muttaqi asked the participants to take advantage of emerging opportunities in Afghanistan for the development of the region and also coordinate the management of potential threats.

He stressed the need for positive interactions with regional countries and asked diplomats to convey to their countries the Taliban's message regarding a regional initiative so that Afghanistan and the region can jointly take advantage of new opportunities for the benefit of all. Afghan media quoted Muttaqi as saying that the meeting focused on discussions aimed at establishing a region-centric narrative aimed at developing regional cooperation for positive and constructive engagement between Afghanistan and regional countries. (here)

Without a doubt, China has shown that the era of imperialism is buried forever and that the erstwhile colonial powers should realize that their dubious methods of divide and rule no longer work.

The State Department's Integrated Country Strategy for Afghanistan is the epitome of old wine in a new bottle. Reading between the lines, the United States hopes to revive its interventionist policy in Afghanistan for geopolitical purposes, while shedding crocodile tears over the human rights situation. Its strategic calculation is a morbid mixture of geopolitics and neo-mercantilism.

However, the Taliban are unlikely to allow themselves to be ensnared, given the US bombing campaign against Muslim nations on an industrial scale reminiscent of the two decades of Western occupation of Afghanistan.

The backdated State Department document is a knee-jerk reaction by the Biden administration as word spread that Beijing was moving toward diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government with active support from Moscow and Beijing, aimed at creating a firewall to prevent further government manipulation. Afghan situation by the West. Without outright recognition, Moscow has extended a vital lifeline to Kabul.

It is no coincidence that Xi Jinping received the new Taliban ambassador at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the same day that the Taliban government unveiled its regional initiative.

