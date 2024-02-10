Fears of a 'bloodbath' in Gaza and 'King-Fergie ties'

i Weekend's flagship article examines the potential fallout from a report that raised serious questions about US President Joe Biden's memory earlier this week. However, in an interview with the newspaper, former British ambassador to Washington, Sir Peter Westmacott, said the UK was more concerned about the potential return of Donald Trump than the memory of Mr Biden. The newspaper also published an article on the influence of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, reporting that she had won an internal battle within the Labor Party which led to leader Sir Keir Starmer abandoning his promise to spend €28 billion in green investments.

Like the i, the Financial Times soap opera focuses on the difficult start to Joe Biden's election year. But the newspaper reports that the president has the support of his fellow Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given an interview to The Times in which he tells those who have written him off that he is “ready for the fight”. In both pages he also discusses his 1,000 bet with Piers Morgan that the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda will be implemented by this year's elections. Asked if he would honor his bet, he told the newspaper: “I always honor what I say.”

The Express' advance also concerns the upcoming general election, with an exclusive report claiming former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a return to frontline politics this year. The newspaper quotes Science Minister Andrew Griffith, who told LBC that Mr Johnson was a “great voice”.

King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis is the subject of much coverage in the Mirror, with the newspaper reporting that the monarch and his former sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, have exchanged letters. Ms Ferguson was recently diagnosed with skin cancer, discovered while she was being treated for breast cancer. The circumstances of the king's diagnosis were similar, with his cancer discovered after treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Large numbers of Britons leaving the workforce have led to “frustrated” businesses looking abroad for workers, according to the Telegraph's lead article. The newspaper quotes an economist from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) who says international workers are “supporting” the UK labor market.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has warned that Israel extending its Gaza offensive to the southern town of Rafah could result in a “bloodbath”, the Guardian reports. The newspaper's main article focuses on concerns over the lives of civilians in Gaza, as Israel moves closer to a large-scale ground offensive in the city.

The Mail relies on claims that British Shia Muslims were approached by recruiters from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while visiting religious sites in Iran and Iraq, and that they were allegedly asked to gather information on prominent British Jews. The newspaper also published an interview with Loose Women host Linda Robson in which she spoke about her struggle with alcoholism.

The Sun reports that TV presenter Ant McPartlin is to become a father for the first time at 48, with a source telling the paper: “It's the news everyone wanted.”

The Daily Star publishes the news that bald men are “irresistible” to women – citing “a very important study by boffins”.

British companies 'abandoning' British workers, says leader in the Daily Telegraph. The newspaper received information from the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, which says the number of companies signing up to become “sponsors” to hire abroad has doubled in the past two years . It says the growing number of British workers “dropping out” of the job market since the pandemic is one reason why businesses are increasingly looking overseas. The increase in the number of people claiming furlough benefits, he reports, is another. It says the chancellor is under pressure to cut taxes to make work more attractive, and quotes a government spokesperson who said it “was clear” that immigration was not the long-term solution. term for economic growth.

In a interview with the Times, the Prime Minister tells the newspaper that he wants to reward those who work hard with tax cuts and he promises that the future “will be better”. He also says he has told conservative rebels, and those who have written him off, that he is “totally ready to fight” in the next election, with economic competence at the center of his campaign.

THE Express reveals as Boris Johnson considers the role he could play in helping the Tories win. The newspaper claims that the former Prime Minister is “seriously considering” returning to the forefront of politics after the party's “calls”. It says Science Minister Andrew Griffith was the first member of the government to support his return, with another Tory MP insisting Mr Johnson would win the election if he “went on the campaign trail”.

THE The letter contains complaints that Iran is recruiting British Muslims on pilgrimage to the Middle East to spy on Jews – or critics of the Tehran regime – when they return home. It says the claims come from Israeli and British officials. The newspaper said experts have also warned that some Iranians who come to study at British universities on state scholarships are also spies.

President Biden's 'memory lapses' are making headlines in the i newspaper, after an official report revealed concerns over his ability to remember events and names. Its headline says they “open the door to Trump's return as President of the United States.” The paper too quotes a former British ambassador to Washington – Peter Westmacott – who said the UK remains more concerned about Mr Trump's potential return than Mr Biden's memory problems.

There is no room on the front page of the Mirror for the news of Prince Harry's victory yesterday against his owners in his phone hacking case. But the the newspaper reports a source as saying that her father, King Charles, and the Duchess of York are supporting each other in their fight against cancer, after “exchanging letters”. Sarah Ferguson announced last month that she was suffering from skin cancer.

And the Sun claims exclusivity with its front page revealing that TV presenter Ant McPartlin is to be a father for the first time at the age of forty-eight. It reports that Ant – who presents alongside Declan Donnelly – announced the news to the Britain's Got Talent cast and that the baby is due in June.