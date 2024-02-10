Politics
Fears of a 'bloodbath' in Gaza and 'King-Fergie ties'
British companies 'abandoning' British workers, says leader in the Daily Telegraph. The newspaper received information from the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, which says the number of companies signing up to become “sponsors” to hire abroad has doubled in the past two years . It says the growing number of British workers “dropping out” of the job market since the pandemic is one reason why businesses are increasingly looking overseas. The increase in the number of people claiming furlough benefits, he reports, is another. It says the chancellor is under pressure to cut taxes to make work more attractive, and quotes a government spokesperson who said it “was clear” that immigration was not the long-term solution. term for economic growth.
In a interview with the Times, the Prime Minister tells the newspaper that he wants to reward those who work hard with tax cuts and he promises that the future “will be better”. He also says he has told conservative rebels, and those who have written him off, that he is “totally ready to fight” in the next election, with economic competence at the center of his campaign.
THE Express reveals as Boris Johnson considers the role he could play in helping the Tories win. The newspaper claims that the former Prime Minister is “seriously considering” returning to the forefront of politics after the party's “calls”. It says Science Minister Andrew Griffith was the first member of the government to support his return, with another Tory MP insisting Mr Johnson would win the election if he “went on the campaign trail”.
THE The letter contains complaints that Iran is recruiting British Muslims on pilgrimage to the Middle East to spy on Jews – or critics of the Tehran regime – when they return home. It says the claims come from Israeli and British officials. The newspaper said experts have also warned that some Iranians who come to study at British universities on state scholarships are also spies.
President Biden's 'memory lapses' are making headlines in the i newspaper, after an official report revealed concerns over his ability to remember events and names. Its headline says they “open the door to Trump's return as President of the United States.” The paper too quotes a former British ambassador to Washington – Peter Westmacott – who said the UK remains more concerned about Mr Trump's potential return than Mr Biden's memory problems.
There is no room on the front page of the Mirror for the news of Prince Harry's victory yesterday against his owners in his phone hacking case. But the the newspaper reports a source as saying that her father, King Charles, and the Duchess of York are supporting each other in their fight against cancer, after “exchanging letters”. Sarah Ferguson announced last month that she was suffering from skin cancer.
And the Sun claims exclusivity with its front page revealing that TV presenter Ant McPartlin is to be a father for the first time at the age of forty-eight. It reports that Ant – who presents alongside Declan Donnelly – announced the news to the Britain's Got Talent cast and that the baby is due in June.
