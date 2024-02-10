Mood of the Nation 2024, who is best placed to succeed Narendra Modi as Prime Minister





Since 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma has been the driving force behind the party's impressive performances in several parliamentary elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. With the Mood of the Nation opinion poll predicting a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Modi, the question on voters' minds is which BJP leader is best suited to handle his role. According to the Mood of the Nation survey, 29 percent of respondents find Union Home Minister Amit Shah best placed to succeed Prime Minister Modi, while 25 percent supported the minister in Uttar Pradesh chief Yogi Adityanath. Catch all live updates from Mood of the Nation here Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari followed closely, with 16 per cent of respondents favoring the Nagpur MP. The February 2024 edition of The Mood of the Nation is based on a survey of 35,801 respondents across all Lok Sabha seats. Health warning: Opinion polls can be wrong. The Mood of the Nation poll was conducted between December 15, 2023 and January 28, 2024. In the elections held after 2014, Prime Minister Modi remained the lynchpin of the country's politics thanks to his support for development policies and good governance. So, anyone reprising his role will have big boots to fill. While there is no doubt that Prime Minister Modi is India's most popular leader, the one who transformed the BJP into a well-oiled electoral machine is Amit Shah. Often called the 'Chanakya' of the BJP for his electoral strategies, Shah's meticulous planning and political acumen as party leader were responsible for the rise of the BJP. Yogi Adityanath, who is serving his second term as CM of Uttar Pradesh, has quickly risen through the ranks of the party and enjoys immense respect among workers. The Hindutva leader, no stranger to controversy, has gained popularity for his tough crackdown on criminals and for turning around the fortunes of the BJP in India's largest state. Meanwhile, if there is one BJP leader who has garnered praise across political lines, it is Nitin Gadkari. Known for his problem-solving skills, Gadkari has been praised by opposition leaders for his work as transport minister and for expanding the road network across the country. Published by: Abhishek De Published on: February 9, 2024 To agree

