Politics

Popular Indonesian president accused of undermining democracy

 


Jakarta, Indonesia

As Indonesians prepare to go to the polls for Wednesday's presidential election, the popular outgoing president is under fire. Critics accuse President Joko Widodo, who cannot run for office due to term limits, of undermining democracy to prolong his legacy. “It creates an unfair playing field,” said Yoes Kenawas, a researcher at Atma Jaya Catholic University in Jakarta.

Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, is popular with approval ratings often topping 70 percent, according to Philips Vermonte, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Indonesian International Islamic University. “He speaks simple language that resonates with people, and the public loves his infrastructure projects,” Vermonte said. “He's built highways, ports, airports. We don't know yet how effective some of them will be, but for the public, it's something their eyes can see.”

Philips Vermonte, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Indonesian International Islamic University, says the human rights issues of Indonesia's past do not resonate with many of the country's young voters. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

Widodo's 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is now the vice-presidential running mate of Prabowo Subianto, 72, the current defense minister who twice lost the presidential election to Widodo. Prabowo took a considerable lead in the polls for the upcoming elections, soon after Gibran was named to the team in October. About half of eligible Indonesian voters are under 40, and about a third are under 30.

“Prabowo wanted Gibran because he is young, so it will help him attract younger voters and it will also help him attract Jokowis supporters,” Vermonte said, referring to the president by his nickname.

“If Gibran becomes vice president, the next five years will be a learning period for Gibran which will allow him to strengthen his political credentials, strengthen his popularity among Indonesians so that in the future he can run for president” , Kenawas said. “That’s when Joko Widodo will be guaranteed that his legacy will continue.”

Yoes Kenawas, a researcher at Atma Jaya Catholic University, says Indonesian President Joko Widodo is undermining the country's democracy. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

While in his 20s, Gibran opened a catering business and a chain of dessert shops before becoming mayor of Solo, a medium-sized city in Central Java, in 2021. His father served as mayor of Solo from 2005 to 2012.

Gibran was only able to run for vice president after a ruling by the country's Constitutional Court last year. The court changed the minimum age requirement of 40 for presidential and vice-presidential candidates so that the restriction would not apply to anyone who previously held elective public office. It was a five-to-four decision. The judge who cast the deciding vote was the court's chief justice, Anwar Usman, who is Widodos' brother-in-law and Gibran's uncle, leading to accusations of corruption and nepotism.

Shortly afterward, an ethics committee removed Anwar from his role as chief justice for failing to recuse himself from the proceedings. Despite the ruling, Anwar was able to remain a judge at the Constitutional Court and the court's controversial ruling on the age requirement was upheld.

“Of course a president would want to see his legacy live on,” the Vermonter said. “The complaint is how it’s done.”

Some ordinary citizens expressed their dissatisfaction with the court's decision. “Gibran is allowed to run for office,” said Alvin Gerard, a student at the University of Indonesia. “But changing the law in this way is not ethical.”

Kenawas accuses Widodo of undermining democracy. “The rules of the game are tilted in favor of incumbents or those supported by incumbents and this sets a bad precedent for the future of Indonesian democracy,” he said. “Of course, supporting someone is not a taboo, but if the person enters the game by changing the law and violating ethical principles, it will set a precedent for Indonesian politics in the future.”

Although Widodo has not officially endorsed any of the presidential candidates, political analysts say the public is clear who he supports.

“He’s not saying I approve of Prabowo,” Vermonte said. “There is direct language and indirect language and I think what is clear is that people naturally see the connection.”

ExBUlletin

