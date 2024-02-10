Elections 2024: Trump blasts decision not to indict Biden in documents case, citing selective persecution.





Former President Donald J. Trump endorsed Tim Sheehy for Montana's Republican Senate nomination on Friday, putting his powerful imprimatur on the primary race hours after one of his longtime allies, Rep. Matt Rosendale, joined the competition.

Mr. Rosendale has indicated for months that he planned to try again after failing to unseat Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, in 2018, a scenario that national Republicans discouraged to try to avoid a damaging intraparty fight. Mr. Sheehy, a wealthy businessman and establishment pick backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, was already in the running, and the competition could prove crucial to the party's efforts to win back the Senate.

Mr. Trump supported Mr. Rosendale in that first race against Mr. Tester, in 2018, and held a rally alongside him in Montana less than a month before the election. But Mr. Rosendales' defeat and his failure to support Mr. Trump's latest presidential bid convinced the former president to support Mr. Sheehy. (Mr. Rosendale endorsed Mr. Trump in December.) The endorsement could smooth Mr. Sheehy's path to the nomination and avoid a chaotic primary that others in the party fear could be costly.

In a statement, Mr. Trump said he respected Mr. Rosendale and would be happy to support him if he changed his mind about running for the Senate and instead ran for re-election in the House. He also noted that Mr. Sheehy was supported by Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican who is overseeing the Republican Senate campaign, who developed a close relationship with the former president.

Tim is the candidate currently best positioned to defeat Mr. Tester, Mr. Trump said.

The Montana Senate primary election will be held on June 4.

Mr. Rosendale entered the race Friday from the party's far-right corner. He is a staunch opponent of abortion rights who voted to overturn the 2020 election, and he played a key role last year in ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from the post of President of the House.

But even though that claim would normally make him a darling of Mr. Trump's political movement, many of the former president's loyalists have lined up behind Mr. Sheehy, a retired Navy SEAL and founder of a fight airline. against the fires who launched his own Senate campaign in July.

A telegenic father of four young children and recipient of a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart medal, Mr. Sheehy fits the central casting look that Mr. Trump seeks in many candidates.

Mr. Rosendale, on the other hand, irritated the former president during the fight for speaker of the House. From the House, Mr. Rosendale appeared to ignore a phone call from Mr. Trump, who wanted to talk to him about supporting Mr. McCarthy as speaker.

Mr. Trump, left, campaigned alongside Mr. Rosendale during his unsuccessful bid for Senate in 2018. Credit…Doug Mills/The New York Times

The winner of the primary will face Mr. Tester, a Democrat seeking his fourth term. Mr. Tester has been one of the most popular senators in the country, according to a Morning Consult poll, but he is considered a vulnerable incumbent because of the deep red nature of a state that Mr. Trump won by 16 percentage points in 2020. Montana also has a Republican governor and a Republican supermajority in the Legislature.

Before this year, the only time Mr. Tester had shared a ballot with a presidential race was in 2012, when President Barack Obama won a second term. Mr. Obama lost Montana by 13.5 points that year, but Mr. Tester won his race by four points.

In Mr. Tester’s re-election in 2018, he defeated Mr. Rosendale, 50.3% to 46.8%. That loss factored into the decision by Republican leaders, including Mr. Daines, to recruit Mr. Sheehy to this year's race. Mr. Daines oversees the party's Senate elections as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Montana Democrats welcomed Mr. Rosendales' entry into the race, calling it Washington Republicans' biggest nightmare while offering a glimpse of their own plans to attack the two Republican candidates as out of touch with the state. Mr. Rosendale, a Maryland native, has lived in Montana for about two decades. Mr. Sheehy, born in Minnesota, founded his company in Montana about ten years ago.

Buckle up for the battle of the outsiders, said Hannah Rehm, senior communications advisor for the Montana Democratic Party. Over the next few months, Montanans will see just how out of touch Maryland Matt and Transplant Tim are with our state.

Mr. Daines has, in many ways, helped Mr. Sheehy win the support of Trump loyalists and deep-pocketed Republican donors, two forces within the party that have regularly worked at cross purposes in recent years. Mr. Sheehy was endorsed by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and a super PAC supporting Mr. Sheehy raised millions from wealthy Wall Street executives.

It is unfortunate that instead of strengthening our great state's tenure in the House, Matt is choosing to give up his seat and create a divisive primary,” Daines said in a statement Friday. Whichever party wins Montana's Senate seat will control the United States Senate in 2024, and Republicans can't risk nominating a candidate who gave Jon Tester the biggest victory of his career.

Mr. Sheehy also contributed about $1 million to his own campaign, which spent more than $4 million last year and began this year with about $1.3 million on hand.

But while Mr. Sheehy is seeking his first elected office, Mr. Rosendale is a well-known figure in Montana Republican politics. The Senate race will be Mr. Rosendales' eighth political campaign in the past 14 years. In his previous seven contests, four federal races, two state legislative campaigns and one for auditor, Mr. Rosendale won five and lost two.

Mr. Rosendale enjoys the support of key figures in Mr. Trump's orbit, including Steve Bannon, Trump's former White House strategist, and Florida Representative Matt Gaetz. But he notably lacks the support of Mr. Trump himself and his son Donald Trump Jr., both of whom campaigned repeatedly alongside Mr. Rosendale in the 2018 Senate race.

These pro-Trump forces showed their strength on Wednesday when House Speaker Mike Johnson backed away from his plan to support Mr. Rosendale after facing criticism from senior Republicans and prominent Trump supporters.

In a video announcing his campaign, Mr. Rosendale repeatedly aligned himself with Mr. Trump and highlighted instances in which he had supported the former president. He accused Mr. Sheehy of aiding other presidential candidates and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of trying to keep Mr. Rosendale out of the Senate.

On January 6, 2021, I stood with President Trump and voted against the electors, Mr. Rosendale said, referring to his vote alongside 146 other Republicans not to certify the 2020 election on the basis for false claims of widespread voter fraud.

But his litany of his loyalties appeared to have had little effect on Mr. Trump, who instead supported the candidate chosen by party leaders in Washington, the one Mr. Rosendale said he was running against.

Anjali Huynh contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/02/09/us/trump-biden-election-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos