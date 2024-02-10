Trump promises NRA that if elected, no one will lay a finger on your guns





Trump also responded to special counsel Robert Hurs' report on President Joe Biden's handling of classified materials. Trump said if Biden shouldn't be indicted, then he shouldn't be either.

This is nothing more than selective persecution of Biden's political opponent, me, Trump said, before saying he doesn't blame Biden because I don't think he knows he's alive.

Trump has claimed he cooperated far more than Biden with federal investigators, although the Hurs report drew the opposite contrast, saying Trump allegedly refused to return classified documents for months and ordered others to destroying evidence and then lying about it.

Trump's remarks came a day after the special prosecutor investigating Biden's handling of classified documents concluded that no criminal charges were warranted, in part because a jury would perceive him as an elderly, well-meaning man , with a bad memory.

Trump first addressed the gun rights group in 2015, and during his presidency and throughout his presidential campaign, the former president and the NRA maintained close ties. But while the NRA remains the nation's largest armed group, it has also recently been mired by infighting, controversy and financial woes.

The NRA and its leaders are currently being sued by New York Attorney General Tish James for widespread civil corruption. And last month, Wayne LaPierre, the longtime leader of the powerful gun rights group, resigned following accusations that he mismanaged millions to fund his own lavish lifestyle. LaPierre denied the allegations and left office, according to the NRA president, due to health problems.

At the White House, Trump supported easing gun restrictions for hunting and fishing on public lands. He said gun stores, shooting ranges and gun manufacturers are essential services during the pandemic. And he has appointed more than 200 federal judges with conservative records on Second Amendment rights.

But Trump and the NRA sometimes disagreed. Trump has encouraged states to adopt extreme risk protection orders, or Red Flag laws, which allow people to seek a court order to prevent a potentially dangerous person from purchasing or possessing a firearm. And the Trump administration banned Bump Stocks, a firearm accessory that allows semi-automatic weapons to function like machine guns. These devices have been used in some of the worst mass shootings.

In a statement released before Trump's speech, John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said: “While Trump recently told Americans to get over school shootings, we know what a second term would look like : the NRA would treat the White House again. as its clubhouse, and the bipartisan, life-saving progress we have made on gun safety will be in serious jeopardy.

Trump spent much of his speech addressing voters beyond the Pennsylvania arena and focused on issues such as crime and illegal immigration at the southern border.

In two weeks, Trump will face Nikki Haley in the South Carolina primary. On Thursday night, Trump locked up Nevada state Republican delegates after winning the caucus. Haley chose to participate in the Nevada primary, which does not award delegates as part of the presidential nomination process.

We were going to win the South Carolina primary, Trump predicted. We are only 42 points ahead.

According to a Washington Post-Monmouth University poll released earlier this month, Trump holds a 26-point lead in South Carolina over Haley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/09/trump-promises-nra-that-if-elected-no-one-will-lay-a-finger-on-your-firearms-00140818 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos