The false promise of the Indonesian economy | World News





In politics, repetition is a crucial element of any campaign. But for Indonesian voters, who go to the polls to elect a new president on February 14, one promise is starting to sound a little too familiar. Candidates hoping to lead the world's third-largest democracy have pledged for nearly two decades to raise the country's growth rate to 7 percent. PRIME HT image.

Joko Widodo, the incumbent president known as Jokowi, was elected on such a promise in 2014. This was also the case for his predecessor, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who came to power in 2004. This time, two of the three candidates are making similar commitments. Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java, has a growth target of 7%. Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's defense minister and front-runner, suggested double-digit growth was possible.

So far, two decades of promises have gone unfulfilled. Indonesia's economy grew about 5 percent last year, close to the average rate over the past two decades. The country's last 7% expansion was in 1996, the year before the Asian financial crisis (see chart 1). Since Indonesia's transition to democracy in 1998, promises of higher growth have been far more common than policies that could encourage such change. The outgoing president has some accomplishments to show off. A decade ago, the country was part of the Fragile Five, a group of emerging economies vulnerable to high overseas interest rates and a strong dollar. Today, its current account is approximately balanced and its external debts are modest. After legislative and legal hurdles, Jokowi's omnibus bill, which reduced restrictions on foreign investment and simplified licensing, finally became law last year. Indonesia's infrastructure has improved over the past decade, with the construction of thousands of kilometers of roads. Yet the government's proudest achievement is its nickel-focused industrial policy. The metal is used in electric vehicle batteries and Indonesia has the largest deposits in the world. The export of most raw minerals has been banned since 2014, with the aim of forcing companies to process and manufacture in Indonesia. BYD, Ford and Hyundai are among the automakers now investing in the country. Exports of ferronickel, a processed form of the metal, increased from $83 million in 2014 to $5.8 billion in 2022. Although openness to investment from China and the West and a huge stockpile of a metal vital to batteries proves to be a powerful combination, this approach carries risks. One is technological. Cullen Hendrix of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a think tank, notes that lithium iron phosphate batteries, which contain no nickel, are increasingly popular. Sodium-ion batteries, which need neither nickel nor lithium, could outperform both types. Last month, JAC Motors, a Chinese automaker backed by Volkswagen, a German automaker, delivered the first utility vehicles powered by sodium-ion batteries to its customers. There are also signs that Indonesian policymakers are learning the wrong lessons from their success in the nickel market. Despite clear opportunities in the sunny archipelago, investments in solar power are suppressed by rules requiring panels to contain many locally produced materials. Last year, TikTok, a short-form video platform, was prompted to partner with Tokopedia, an Indonesian e-commerce company. It paid $840 million for a 75% stake in the company after new regulations shut down its own e-commerce operations in the country. Additionally, Indonesian businesses remain stifled by local regulations, despite reforms introduced by the Omnibus Law. According to a World Bank study, rules requiring imports to be checked at particular entry points amount to a 22% tariff, more than twice the Southeast Asian average. Indeed, non-tariff barriers impose costs equivalent to 60 to 130% of the cost of computers, electronics and transport equipment. The election campaign featured few concrete economic policy proposals, but neither candidate expressed any zeal for lifting the country's many trade restrictions. Indonesia's industrial policy undermines authorities when they seek to attract investors who do not need the country's resources. Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, which impose fewer restrictions on outside investors, are more obvious destinations for companies seeking alternatives to Chinese manufacturing. As a result, Indonesia's electronics exports are not only lower than those of any other major Southeast Asian economy; their growth has also been slower (see chart 2). The share of Indonesian exports going to America is lower than any of its local competitors. Although Indonesia is a relatively young country, by the next presidential election in 2029, this tailwind will have disappeared. The country's dependency ratio – the number of children under 15 and adults over 65 per 100 working-age adults – will begin to rise steadily starting that year. Without more effective efforts to stimulate the economy, talk of 7% growth will remain illusory. For more expert analysis of the biggest news in economics, finance and markets, subscribe to Money talksour weekly newsletter reserved for subscribers. 2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. Taken from The Economist, published under license. Original content can be viewed at www.economist.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/the-false-promise-of-indonesia-s-economy-101707404469411.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

